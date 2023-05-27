Just before a two-hour lightning delay, the La Salle Lightning struck for a silver medal Saturday at the state track and field meet.
The 4x100 relay foursome of Tyler Do, Johan Valladares, Greyson Stevens and Gabe Craig sped to a time of 43.65 seconds during the final day of the Class 1A, 2B and 1B meets at Zaepfel Stadium.
“It played out OK,” said Craig, who anchored the team to a school record. “We gave it our all.”
Matching that second-place finish was Naches Valley’s 4x400 girls team of Audrey Smith, Allison Smith, Katrina Feriante and Olive Clark. Powered by Feriante’s 59.3 split, in the third leg, the team raced to a season’s best of 4:08.51, one second off a school record set in 2003.
“We are a group and we win and lose as such,” said Feriante. The finish in the day’s final event lifted the Rangers to ninth place in the team standings, one point and one place behind Mia Hicks-powered Zillah, which scored 30.
Valley schools can claim one team trophy, a third place by 2B Goldendale, thanks to the exploits of Stephen Pittman and Raymond Holycross.
Pittman on Saturday placed third in the 110 hurdles (15.82) and pole vault (13-6), both season’s bests. Holycross took fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.87) and 300 hurdles (40.34) as the team tallied 44 points.
Other relay squads earned high finishes Saturday. Zillah’s boys 4x400 team of Brayden Anderson, Jace Dunn, Nakea John and Carson Favilla took third in 1A in a season’s best 3:29.08.
Just behind La Salle in the 4x100 was district rival Toppenish, whose team of Logan Charley, Jose Torres, Nicolas Cortes Jr. and Nicholas Soto placed third in a season’s best 43.81, fourth best in school history. The finish marked redemption for a disqualification in the finals of last year’s meet in Cheney.
And standing atop the 2B 4x100 podium was the Kittitas team of Doug Varnum, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell and Jony Marin, which raced to a season’s best 44.18.
Cle Elum’s relay of Mason Hilberg, JJ Beiter. Gavin Spencer and Joe Ratkoviak took third in 45.23.
Granger’s girls 4x400 relay scored a big-time season’s best with a 4:23.43, good for fifth in 2B by the team of Gabrielle Berger, Jasmine Vasquez, Juanita Garcia and Joana Jaramillo.
In other individual events, La Salle freshman Ella Craig placed fourth in 1A girls 100 hurdles in 16.36. Another freshman, Cle Elum’s Gracie Glondo, tied for third in the 2B girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet even. In boys 1B, Riverside Christian’s Haydn Edwards took fourth in the 200 in 23.80.
