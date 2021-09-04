CBBN
Eisenhower 14, Selah 12
For Scott Spruill's (@ScottSpruill) game coverage, click here.
-
Sunnyside 34, Prosser 23
PROSSER — Myles Newhouse caught a touchdown pass and ran for three more scores to lead the Grizzlies to a rivalry win.
Both teams’ high-powered offenses started slowly and Prosser defensive lineman Trey Webb came up with a big interception on a screen pass to stop a productive Sunnyside drive. The Mustangs’ defense put plenty of pressure on Logan Rodriguez early in the game, highlighted by sacks from Aiden Harris and EJ Hurtado.
Myles Newhouse finally broke the tie with a nine-yard run more than six minutes into the second quarter, and Prosser nearly responded by putting together a long touchdown drive of its own. Instead, Sunnyside’s defense held strong inside its own 10 yardline and the Mustangs missed a field goal.
A few plays later, Myles Newhouse outsprinted multiple defenders and went down the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown. Prosser missed another opportunity when Kaiden Rivera’s long touchdown pass to Isaac Kernan with 39.3 seconds left before halftime got called back due to an illegal block.
Nehemiah Medrano's 65-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter finally put the Mustangs on the board and sparked two scores in four minutes to give them a 15-14 lead. But Rodriguez answered by throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brent Maldonado on the next drive.
Newhouse’s final touchdown put Sunnyside ahead by 19 before Chris Villoz caught a touchdown pass and then Rivera found the junior receiver in the end zone again for a two-point conversion. Prosser drove inside the 10 yardline one last time before Maldonado came up with a key defensive play, knocking down a pass in the endzone on fourth and two midway through the fourth quarter.
The win gave Sunnyside three of the last four games in the series after Prosser held on for a 28-21 win last spring. Another tough Lower Valley matchup against Zillah looms next week for the Mustangs, while the Grizzlies will host Hermiston in a nonleague game.
Sunnyside=0=14=14=6=—=34
Prosser=0=0=15=8=—=23
Sun — Myles Newhouse 8 pass from Logan Rodriguez (Dante Ramos kick)
Sun — Newhouse 68 run (Ramos kick)
Pro — Nehemiah Medrano 65 interception return (Max Flores pass from Kaiden Rivera)
Pro — Ryan Beightol 35 pass from Rivera (Beightol kick)
Sun — Brent Maldonado 25 pass from Rodriguez (kick failed)
Sun — Newhouse 13 run (Maldonado pass from Rodriguez)
Sun — Newhouse 9 run (kick failed)
Pro — Chris Villoz 5 pass from Rivera (Villoz from Rivera)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sunnyside, Newhouse 31-214, Zeke Mendoza 3-6. Prosser,
PASSING — Sunnyside, Rodriguez 18-27-2-200. Prosser,
RECEIVING — Sunnyside, Newhouse 8-73, Maldonado 8-81, Mendoza 3-30, Noah McNair 2-18, Chase Yanez 1-5. Prosser,
—
Southridge 26, Davis 21
Davis=6=0=8=7=—=21
Southridge=7=7=12=0=—=26
SOUTHRIDGE — Tailback Morgan Rodriguez scored twice in the second half, including a touchdown with 10:01 left, but it wasn't quite enough for the Pirates to complete a rally in their nonleague opener. Demetrius Corbray put Davis on the board first with an eight-yard run.
Dav — Demetrius Corbray 8 run
Dav — Morgan Rodriguez 14 run
Dav — Rodriguez run, 10:01 left
—
Eastmont 33, Central Valley 31
—
Skyline at Wenatchee, canceled
—
North Creek at West Valley, canceled
———
CWAC
Toppenish 34, East Valley 13
TOPPENISH – Josh Perez threw four touchdown passes, including three to Jason Grant, in a nonleague matchup of old CWAC foes.
East Valley pulled within 14-13 on Garin Gurtler's second TD pass with 3:09 left in the third period, but the Wildcats pulled away with three scores in the final period.
Timmy Torres ran for 166 yards and a score for Toppenish.
East Valley=7=0=6=0=—=13
Toppenish=6=8=0=20=—=34
EV — Carson Knautz pass from Garin Gurtler (Gurtler kick)
Topp — Jason Grant 47 pass from Josh Perez (PAT failed)
Topp — Grant 6 pass from Perez (2-point good)
EV — Lance Gardner pass from Gurtler (PAT failed)
Topp — Nick Cortes 1 pass from Perez (2-point good)
Topp — Grant 11 pass from Perez (PAT failed)
Topp — Timmy Torres 2 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — EV, Riley Zaldivar 13-92, Christian Flores 2-2, JJ Dobie 2-2. Toppenish, Timmy Torres 19-166, Anthony Ozuna 5-18, Jason Grant 3-7, Adrian Villanueva 1-7, Nick Cortes 1-4.
PASSING — EV, Gurtler 10-22-2-168. Toppenish, Josh Perez 17-20-0-238.
RECEIVING — EV, Gardner 2-40, Knautz 2-28, Allan Sires 2-30, Teghan Moser 2-16, Tyler Barry 1-35, Bryce Hermann 1-11. Toppenish, Grant 9-148, Izaiah Maldonado 3-53, Shane Rivera 3-36, Cortes 1-1.
-
Royal 41, Ellensburg 0
ELLENSBURG — Class 1A power Royal, which ripped through a nonleague schedule against bigger schools last spring after winning the 2019 state championship, handled Ellensburg in Friday's season opener.
Joe Bugni threw for 144 yards for the Bulldogs.
Royal=13=14=14=0=—=41
Ellensburg=0=0=0=0=—=0
Roy — Luke Bergeson 23 pass from Derek Bergeson (kick failed)
Roy — L. Bergeson 17 pass from D. Bergeson (Angel Vega kick)
Roy — Avery Ellis 6 run (Vega kick)
Roy — Jace Allred 5 pass from D. Bergeson (Vega kick)
Roy — Ellis 3 yd run (Vega kick)
Roy — Edgar Delarosa 27 yd pass from D. Bergeson (Vega kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Royal, Ellis 12-101, Dylan Allred 3-28, Eric Myrick 1-13, D. Bergeson 2-13, team 1-0. Ellensburg, Riley Gibson 3-17, Tate Taylor 4-16, Logan Stolen 3-7, George Wright 4-2, Joe Bugni 5-(minus 2), Ryker Fortier 3-(minus 5), team 1-(minus 14).
PASSING — Royal, D. Bergeson 15-24-0-223, D. Allred 0-3-0-0. Ellensburg, Bugni 15-24-1-144, Fortier 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Royal, L. Bergeson 6-99, J. Allred 6-69, Delarosa 2-38, Gunnar Anderson 1-17. Ellensburg, Fortier 8-80, Wright 4-18, Hoyt 1-31, Weston Hanson 1-10, Colton Magruder 1-5.
—
Grandview 28, Wahluke 25
GRANDVIEW — Chaco Gomez ran for two touchdowns and Evan Bridger scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion run as the Greyhounds picked up a season-opening victory on their home field.
Diamond Carrasco, Alejandro Garcia and Jaime Tovar each had interceptions to lead Grandview's defense.
Wahluke=0=13=6=6=—=25
Grandview=6=8=6=8=—=28
Grandview — Jaime Tovar 12 pass Ferrell Medina (PAT failed)
Grandview — Chaco Gomez 10 run (Diamond Carrasco run)
Grandview — Gomez 9 run (PAT failed)
Grandview — Evan Bridger 7 run (Bridger run)
GRANDVIEW STATS
RUSHING — Gomez 9-67, Bridger 14-68, Medina 1-5.
PASSING — Medina 4-11-2-80.
RECEIVING — Tovar 2-14, Omar Flores 1-26, Bridger 1-18, Austin Garza 1-22, Carrasco 1-1, Carter Paeshke 1-10.
—
Othello 28, Connell 21
—
Riverside 28, Ephrata 7
———
SCAC West
Naches Valley 21, Cascade 8
LEAVENWORTH — Mitch Helgert scored two rushing touchdowns and the Rangers defense held up for a season-opening win. Reigning first team all-SCAC quarterback Grant Osborn threw a touchdown pass to Julian Rodriguez for Naches Valley, which led 7-0 at halftime.
Naches Valley=7=0=7=7=—=21
Cascade=0=0=8=0=—=8
NV — Julian Rodriguez 19 pass from Grant Osborn (Lucas Ross kick)
NV — Mitch Helgert 10 run (Ross kick)
Cas — Gavin Pulse 20 pass from Braeden Parton (2pt conversion good)
NV — Helgert 1 run (Ross kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Osborn 10-11, Noah Robles 1-5, Rest of team 19-89; Cascade, Parton 12-55, Joseph Wall 6-29, Jones Duncan 3-23, Will Biebesheimer 1-14, Pulse 1-8.
PASSING — NV, Osborn 16-25-0-183. Cascade, Parton 5-12-1-81.
RECEIVING — NV, Rodriguez 7-126, Xander Hires 4-19, Robles 1-7, Rest of team 4-31.
—
Cashmere 21, La Salle 7
Nathan Do carried the ball five times for 63 yards — including a 55-yard touchdown jaunt — but the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points in the second half en route to the nonleague victory.
Cashmere=0=0=6=15=—=21
La Salle=7=0=0=0=—=7
LS — Nathan Do 55 run (Luis Garcia kick)
Cash — Jack Croci 10 interception return (PAT failed)
Cash — Genaro Reyna 53 run (Logan Collins run)
Cash — Trenton Mason 3 run (Reyna kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Cashmere, Reyna 9-139, Collins 20-118, Tyler Peterson 13-63, Ajay Lawson 1-1, Mason 5-(minus 16). La Salle, Do 5-63, Tyson Snell 8-14, Garcia 2-11, Dane Needham 3-10, Kai Hanrahan 1-0.
PASSING — Cashmere, Mason 5-8-0-45. La Salle, Luis Garcia 4-20-2-46
RECEIVING — Croci 3-28, Reyna 2-17. La Salle, Johan Vallardes 3-35, Sy Sevigny 1-11.
—
Burbank 62, Wapato 21
BURBANK — Wapato trailed 42-8 and lost its season opener on the road. The Wolves will travel to Granger next Friday.
—
Zillah 34, Pullman 0
ZILLAH – Braydon Flood filled in for Clay Delp at quarterback and ran for four touchdowns to lead the Leopards to a season—opening win. He also threw for 67 yards and Brady Damron scored on the ground for Zillah, which led 20—0 at halftime against its 2A opponent.
Pullman=0=0=0=0=—=0
Zillah=7=13=7=7=—=0
ZIL — Flood 1 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
ZIL — Flood 4 run (Espinoza kick)
ZIL — Flood 1 run (kick failed)
ZIL — Flood 2 run (Espinoza kick)
ZIL — Damron 4 run (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Braydon Flood 24-195, Ivan Torres 20-105, Brady Damron 4-51, Jon Van Cleave 2-3.
PASSING — Zillah, Flood 6-14-1-67.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Owen Avila 4-38, Ashton Waldman 2-29.
—
EWAC West
Goldendale 52, White Salmon 20
GOLDENDALE — Caleb Smith rushed for 227 yards and Kade Bomberger threw for 180 yards and five touchdowns for the Timberwolves.
GOLDENDALE STATS
RUSHING: Caleb Smith 15-227, Seth Lucatero 6-41, Kade Bomberger 3-18.
PASSING: Bomberger 8-12-0-180-5, Austin Neil 1-1-0-34.
RECEIVING: Tyler Wells 5-101, Smith 2-68, Cameron Groves 1-25, Josh Smith 1-20.
—
Warden 52, White Swan 8
WARDEN — White Swan couldn't keep up with Warden in a nonleague opener. Chance Abrams scored White Swan's only touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Roger Valdez.
White Swan=0=0=0=8=—=8
Warden=16=14=8=14=—=52
WS — Chance Abrams 20 pass to Roger Valdez (Steven Verway run)
WHITE SWAN STATS
RUSHING:, Verway 6-18, Victor Brouncheau 4-20, Jeffrey Bill 14-101, Rocky Olney 4-10, Abrams 3-14.
PASSING: Abrams 10-20-1-120.
RECEIVING: Valdez 6-80, Braden Blodgett 2-20, Verway 2-20.
—
Manson 14, Cle Elum 12
—
State scores
Sunnyside Christian 62, Pateros 24
Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 40, Hoquiam 8
Arlington 35, Edmonds-Woodway 7
Bellevue 51, Peninsula 13
Cascade (Everett) 50, Jackson 30
Castle Rock 38, Mark Morris 20
Central Catholic, Ore. 28, Camas 17
Chiawana 42, Hanford 6
Davenport 40, Colfax 14
East Valley (Spokane) 17, Deer Park 15
Eastside Catholic 23, Kennedy 8
Elma 21, Hudson's Bay 14
Everett 59, Bellingham 7
Evergreen (Vancouver) 35, Centralia 6
Ferris 7, Mead 3
Forks 56, Sequim 28
Garfield 48, Bainbridge 8
Gonzaga Prep 49, University 0
Granite Falls 20, Chimacum 19
Highline 50, Kent Meridian 7
Kalama 57, Woodland 20
Kamiak 50, Stanwood 21
Kamiakin 46, Hermiston, Ore. 10
Kelso 7, W. F. West 0
Kennewick 23, Walla Walla 7
Klahowya 42, Coupeville 39
Lake Roosevelt 12, Chewelah 7
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42, St. Maries, Idaho 21
Lewis and Clark 34, Ridgeline 13
Lynden 24, Hockinson 21
Marysville-Pilchuck 52, Shorecrest 7
McDaniel, Ore. 56, Fort Vancouver 12
Medical Lake 28, Priest River, Idaho 0
Moscow, Idaho 40, Clarkston 33
Mountain View 46, Kentlake 2
Mt. Spokane 54, Cheney 0
Napavine 44, Adna 6
North Kitsap 50, Central Kitsap 36
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40, Reardan 0
O'Dea 35, Union 17
Oak Harbor 28, Cedarcrest 12
Prairie 44, Washougal 6
Richland 56, Pasco 0
Rogers (Spokane) 47, Colville 14
Seattle Prep 41, Archbishop Murphy 18
Seton Catholic 51, Charles Wright Academy 8
Sultan 50, Evergreen (Seattle) 42
Sunnyside 34, Prosser 23
Tenino 56, King's Way Christian School 21
Timberlake, Idaho 37, Shadle Park 21
Tumwater 56, Enumclaw 6
West Seattle 55, Sammamish 6
West Valley (Spokane) 35, Newport 17
Winlock 49, Toutle Lake 8
Woodinville 29, Blanchet 26
Yelm 34, Lincoln 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Freeman vs. North Central, ccd.
Lakes vs. Decatur, ccd.