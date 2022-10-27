Aiming for an upset, Naches Valley's prospects for achieving that goal got off to a horrible start last Friday.

And then it appeared to get even worse.

Toppenish's offense, coming in averaging 43 points during its six-game win streak, scored on its first play of the game. The Wildcats got the ball back and scored again. Quick as an order of fries at Laredo, it was 13-0.

And even though the Rangers held the seventh-ranked visitors to that number at halftime, Naches Valley was scoreless against a defense that hadn't allowed any points in a month.

"What I'll tell you about our kids is they're mentally tough and they don't play with fear," said NV coach Matt Keller. "They were frustrated with themselves at halftime but they realized they were still in it. It was Senior Night for us with a great home crowd and they went out in the second half and played their best half of the season."

The Rangers did exactly that, holding the explosive Wildcats in check while scoring a pair of touchdowns to pull out a 14-13 victory. Quarterback Dylan Kohl's game-tying touchdown run came on fourth-and-goal with five minutes left and sophomore Tucker Stephens added the decisive PAT to take the lead.

"The third quarter was a big confidence boost because we stopped their first possession, took the punt and drove for our first score," Keeler said. "We slowed them down enough to get back in the game. Our main focus all week was not giving up big plays because they have feasted on teams all season with their big-chunk plays."

After falling behind, the Wildcats got the ball on their own 20 but stalled out on downs near midfield in the final minutes.

Toppenish running back Timmy Torres had his best game of the season with 139 yards on 21 carries, but Kohl was effective in his short-game passing scheme despite the wet conditions and threw for 192 yards compared with the Wildcats' 57 yards in the air.

"This is the kind of game we've tried to get the kids to believe they could win," said Keeler, whose team last year gave Toppenish a scare in a 21-13 setback. "For our seven seniors, it'll be a memory for a lifetime."

It also creates a fair bit of drama in the SCAC West heading into Friday's league finales with Zillah (3-0) at Toppenish (2-1) and Naches Valley (2-1) at La Salle (1-2).

If Toppenish and Naches Valley win, creating a three-way tie for first, all three would advance into the SCAC's three state-qualifying crossovers but the Rangers would get the short end of the seeding thanks to a preseason number draw. NV would be No. 3 and, in all likelihood, be headed to Royal, which will square off with Connell on Friday to decide the East's No. 1 and 2 seeds.

If Zillah beats Toppenish, the Leopards would capture the West outright and host the East's No. 3 seed for their route to the 1A state playoffs. Naches Valley, based on its head-to-head win, would take the No. 2 seed over Toppenish and have a trip to the East runner-up.

-

Drama everywhere

The SCAC West isn't alone — there are ties and potential ties up and down the Valley heading into Friday's final league games with Week 10 crossovers looming next week.

Thanks to West Valley's 41-35 win over defending champion Moses Lake last week, the CBBN has quite a free-for-all going with Sunnyside, Eastmont and Moses Lake all tied at 4-1 and West Valley a game back.

With the new regional alignment with the GSL and MCC, our top four teams will play in state-qualifying crossovers next week with the top two seeds hosting.

With a win at Davis on Friday, Sunnyside will get one of those home games and a share of the league championship. If Eastmont wins at Moses Lake, the Grizzlies will be No. 1 and host the winner of a Tuesday play-in between Hanford and Lewis & Clark. If ML beats Eastmont, Sunnyside would be No. 2 and host Richland, the Mid-Columbia's No. 3 seed.

West Valley must take care of business at Wenatchee on Friday because the Panthers, at 2-3, still have a shot at that No. 4 seed. With a victory, the Rams would get either the No. 3 or 4 seed based on the Eastmont-Moses Lake outcome.

Either way presents a steep challenge but one perspective would suggest that the No. 4 might be the better way to go — a trip to GSL 4A champion Gonzaga Prep, which was ranked fourth last week but slipped to 10th after falling to 3A Mt. Spokane 31-27. The CBBN's No. 3 seed, on the other hand, will be headed to Mid-Columbia champion Chiawana, which is 8-0 and ranked second.

OK, whew, on to the CWAC.

And another serious but awesome mess.

With only two spots available in the 2A state-qualifying crossovers and with Othello already having clinched one of them and the league championship, you'd think it would be a fairly simple scenario for the No. 2 seed. Nope, not at all, because Prosser, East Valley, Ellensburg and Ephrata are all tied for second at 3-2.

Each of the four has a path to the No. 2 seed, and there's also one that would lead to a three-team tiebreaker. Here are Friday's final league matchups: Selah at Prosser, East Valley at Othello, and Ephrata at Ellensburg.

For Prosser to get in, it needs Ellensburg to beat Ephrata, which is in the best situation of the four. Should the Tigers win, the only way they don't get the No. 2 seed — and it would still be possible — is if there's a three-team tiebreaker. That hinges, primarily, on EV knocking off Othello on the road.

Like the SCAC, the EWAC will determine its three 2B state qualifiers via West-East crossovers.

Goldendale and Kittitas have already locked down the West's top two seeds, and the two-time divisional champion Timberwolves will host the East's No. 3 next week. Unlike the SCAC, the EWAC's West Division gets to host the clash of No. 2 seeds and that's good news for runner-up Kittitas. The outcome of Friday's Burbank at Tri-Cities Prep game will likely decide the East's No. 2 and 3 seeds.

The West's No. 3 seed will be Friday's Granger-Cle Elum winner, which will then play at East champion River View.

-

Double dip at Zaepfel

Zaepfel Stadium will host a doubleheader on Friday, starting with Eisenhower taking on Cheney at 4 p.m. for its final home game.

Sunnyside will then take aim on a share of the CBBN title when it takes the field against Davis at 7:30.

The Pirates will return to Zaepfel for their Week 10 crossover against Ferris next Friday at 6 p.m. Ferris is 1-7, having beaten Pasco two weeks ago, and will play at Ridgeline tonight.

Eisenhower will travel next Friday to Walla Walla, which is also 1-7 with a lone win over Pasco. The Blue Devils have suffered through four consecutive shutouts and will face second-ranked and unbeaten Chiawana tonight.

The loser of Friday's West Valley-Wenatchee game will be headed to University next week.