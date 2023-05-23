West Valley's boys are in third place in Class 4A while Zillah's Dallin Kibbe has the first-day lead in 1A following opening-round play in the state golf championships on Tuesday.
Brady Komstadius and Bradley Hammermeister both shot 2-over rounds of 74 and are tied for 13th for the Rams, who have a team total of 15-over in third place out of eight teams to make the cut heading into Wednesday's final round at Spokane's Qualchan Golf Course.
Freshman Pierson Kloster carded a 75 for West Valley, which had five players shoot 78 or better.
Kibbe's opening round of 73 at Chehalis' Riverside Golf Club was good for a one-stroke lead over Chelan's Carson Clinton. Three golfers are tied for third with 75s in the 1A boys tournament. Kibbe missed the cut a year ago.
Cle Elum junior Sergio Sanchez is tied for second in the 2B-1B competition in Tumwater. He shot 76, two strokes behind Dan Harrington of Northwest Christian. Sanchez was fourth last year.
Selah's Lexi Becker sits in 11th after shooting 84 in the 2A girls tournament in Liberty Lake.
-
LOCAL STATE RESULTS
Tuesday's first round
4A boys: Brady Komstadius (West Valley) 74, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 74, Pierson Kloster (WV) 75, Colton Owen (WV) 77, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 78, Kaden Freisz (WV) 80.
4A girls: Emmi Morgan (Sunnyside) 106, Aimee Penazola (West Valley) 112.
2A boys: Daniel Yangas (Ellensburg) 87, Travis Hoffard (Grandview) 88.
2A girls: Lexi Becker (Selah) 84, Kaitlyn Panarello (Selah) 95, Ivana Zaldivar (East Valley) 100, Kara Heater (EV) 10-3, Mackenzie Isaak (EV) 105, Caroline Johnson (EV) 107.
1A boys: Dallin Kibbe (Zillah) 73, Garric Shirrod (Naches Valley) 79, Nico Bertuletti (La Salle) 82, Mason Muffett (Z) 91, Lane Sealock (Z) 91, Colton Rutherford (Z) 98.
1A girls: Quincey Abrams (La Salle) 102.
2B-1B boys: Sergio Sanchez (Cle Elum) 76, Dillon Pratt (CE) 83, Jackson Large (Goldendale) 91, Ike O'Leary (Go) 92, Aedyn Van Wingerden (Riverside Christian) 96, Logan Telford (Go) 122.
2B-1B girls: Norah Nicholls (CE) 106, Gracelyn Hines (Riverside Christian) 114, Rhiannon James (Highland) 117, Jillian Strother (RC) 134.
