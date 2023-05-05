MOSES LAKE — The Rams left no doubt.
With Steven Johnson and Tommy Meluskey throwing 12 shutout innings, West Valley swept Moses Lake 7-0 and 5-1 to lock up the CBBN league title on Friday afternoon at Big Bend Community College.
Sweeping the league series 3-0 against the runner-up while allowing just one run, the Rams will face Moses Lake again when they host the district championship game next Friday at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the Class 4A state tournament while the loser gets a second crack at it the next day.
Johnson threw a complete game in the opener with seven strikeouts and Meluskey pitched five frames in the second game as the streaking Rams (16-2 league, 17-3 overall) extended their win streak to 13 games. Moses Lake, which led the CBBN standings all season until the final day, finished at 14-4.
Brody Mills, who started Tuesday's series opener in Yakima and fanned nine over six innings of an 8-0 victory, was 3-for-4 with two RBI in support of Johnson, who helped his cause with a double, stolen base and run scored.
The Rams went to work quickly in the close-out game, jumping to a 4-0 lead through two innings. Meluskey allowed two hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts, and Landen Birley took care of the final two innings. Meluskey, batting leadoff, scored three runs and drove in two for the day.
Moses Lake committed four errors in each game.
Highlights — Game 1: Steven Johnson CG, 7 IP, 8 hits, 1 BB, 7 K, 1-4, 2b, sb, run; Brody Mills 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Tommy Meluskey 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Cody Leaverton 2-3, run, sb. Game 2: Tommy Meluskey 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 6 K, 1-4, run, sb, RBI; Landen Birley 2 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Jackson May 2-4, run, sb, RBI; John Sullivan 1-3, 2b, run.
