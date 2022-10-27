Having a complete rewind of last year’s postseason for West Valley’s slowpitch team wouldn’t be a bad thing and the Rams are already halfway along that same path.
A year ago, West Valley finished second in the CBBN and traveled for the district championship to Moses Lake, where it knocked off the Mavericks, 23-12, for the league’s top seed to state.
Last week, ditto. The Rams went up to Moses Lake and handed the league champion a 20-11 setback to earn another district trophy.
A year ago, West Valley drew Woodinville in the first round of the state tournament and, unfortunately, ran into top-seeded Chiawana in the semifinals. After falling to the eventual champion Riverhawks, WV romped to wins over Bothell and Battle Ground to place third.
This week, a lot looks the same at Yakima’s Gateway Sports Complex. The Rams, with seven seniors on their 15-player roster, drew Woodinville in the first round for the third straight year and a possible semifinal rematch with Chiawana, seeded No. 1 again, looms.
“The girls are hungry to see if we can move up from last year,” said coach Brad Cramer. “While they were both very good, we only lost two senior starters so we have a lot of experience. We also played our best game at district — putting 20 runs on the board at Moses Lake was incredible. We definitely had an offensive day and that’s great to see heading into state.”
As with Anika Garcia last year, the Rams have a masher in senior Linnea Butler, who has hit 11 home runs. That includes three against Moses Lake during their CBBN doubleheader earlier this month and when they met again last Saturday the Mavericks intentionally walked Butler three times, once with the bases loaded. Senior Kenidee Holden, who bats second behind Butler, made ML pay for that, going 5-for-6 with five RBI.
With a 15-4 record and No. 4 state seed, West Valley faces a familiar foe in No. 5 Woodinville (17-3) at 10 a.m. on Friday. In two previous state openers, the Rams have prevailed 16-1 last year and 10-7 in 2019.
A victory would very likely mean another semifinal clash with Chiawana (20-2), which comes in with an 18-game win streak which includes a 9-5, 15-5 sweep over West Valley on Oct. 4.
“Chiawana will have the best team speed of anyone we’ll see,” Cramer said. “If we play them again, we really feel like we can play with them and give them a better game than last year. We’re playing our best right now and that’s what you want.”
STATE SLOWPITCH
At Gateway Sports Complex
Friday’s first-round pairings
Class 4A
Game 1: Bothell (12-5) vs. Union (17-5), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Central Valley (14-5) vs. Moses Lake (17-3), 10 a.m.
Game 3: Woodinville (17-3) vs. West Valley (15-4), 10 a.m.
Game 4: North Creek (6-10) vs. Chiawana (20-2, W18), 10 a.m.
Class 3A-2A
Game 1: Kelso (13-4) vs. Walla Walla (15-8), noon.
Game 2: Mead (14-2) vs. R.A. Long (18-1), noon.
Game 3: Lake Washington (18-2) vs. Mt. Spokane (13-5), noon.
Game 4: Juanita (12-5) vs. University (16-2), noon.
