PASCO — West Valley’s Ben Pupplo and Zillah’s Mia Hicks had themselves a record day at Saturday’s 60th annual Pasco Invitational track and field meet.
And it didn’t take long.
In back-to-back 100-meter finals in the early afternoon, Pupplo dropped the Rams’ school record to 10.76 seconds with a second-place finish and then Hicks lowered her own Zillah record to 12.59.
In the prelims, Pupplo, who’s competing in track for the first time, set the stage with a 10.93 run while Hicks advanced to the final in 12.66.
Hicks had a very busy and productive day, also making the 200 final while lowering her career best to 26.24. She later matched Pupplo with the highest local placing as runner-up in the triple jump at 35-3.75.
Prosser’s Kambree Blair earned a pair of top-six finishes in the long jump and triple jump.
Two CWAC athletes earned third-place finishes in the boys meet as Selah’s Eric Swedin ran 9:31.38 in the 3,200 and Ellensburg’s Joshua Boast timed 40.06 in the 300 hurdles. Boast also dipped under 15 seconds in the 110 hurdles in the prelims and finals.
Eisenhower’s Aidan Waddle placed fourth in the triple at 42-9.5 with Prosser’s Neo Medrano one spot back.
BOYS
Top teams: Rocky Mountain 92, Walla Walla 58, Mt. Spokane 45. Local: West Valley 11, Ellensburg 8, Selah 6, Eisenhower 5, Prosser 4, Sunnyside 3.
Local highlights
100: 2, Ben Pupplo (WV) 10.76; 10, Gabe Craig (LS) 11.33 (11.24 prelim); 12, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.29; 20, Carson Favilla (Z) 11.40.
200: 10, Isai Carerra (Su) 22.88 (22.73p); 13, Evin Ford (EV) 22.97; 14, Zion Lee (WV) 23.03; 15, Oliver Barron (Ike) 23.03.
400: 6, Max Hutton (WV) 51.35; 9, Carson Favilla (Z) 52.20; 13, Rick Bishop (Su) 52.60; 14, Darius Andaya (Ell) 52.63; 15, Brayden Anderson (Z) 52.66; 17, Dillon Lopes (Se) 52.72.
800: 9, Max Garcia-Pinon (Su) 1:59.30; 20, Chase Perez (Ell) 2:01.81.
1600: 13, Caden Casteel (WV) 4:28.04; 14, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 4:28.15.
3200: 3, Eric Swedin (Se) 9:31.38; 16, Nathan Shipley (Se) 9:51.07; 17, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:51.78; 20, Mystic Hammond (Ell) 9:55.58.
110H: 7, Joshua Boast (Ell) 14.93 (14.88p); 12, Raymond Holycross (Go) 15.79.
300H: 3, Joshua Boast (Ell) 40.06; 9, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 41.09.
4x100: 9, Eisenhower 43.71; 11, West Valley 43.80; 13, East Valley 43.91; 20, Prosser 44.84.
4x400: 12, West Valley 3:34.39; 14, Zillah 3:34.63; 16, East Valley 3:35.29.
Distance medley: 6, Sunnyside 11:03.89; 11, West Valley 11:15.26; 16, East Valley 11:31.36; 17, Ellensburg 11:35.78.
Shot: 9, Izaya Magana (WV) 46-0.75; 16, Luke Wolters (Pro) 43-10.25.
Disc: 19, Henry Joyce (Ell) 131-7; 20, Bryson Chase (Ike) 129-11.
Jav: 9, Brennen Carey (Pro) 149-4; 13, Evan Kinley (Se) 147-8; 16, Ronan Goheen (Ell) 145-0.
HJ: 9, Aaron Culler (Ike) 5-10; 13, Josiah Watters (WV) and Evan Kinley (Se) 5-10; 17, James Hall (Ell) 5-10.
PV: 11, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 12-6; 13, Owen Moultray (Se) 12-0; 18, Adam Singer (Ell) 11-6.
LJ: 14, Gabe Craig (LS) 19-10.25; 18, Noah McNair (Su) and Neo Medrano (Pro) 19-1.75.
TJ: 4, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 42-9.5; 5, Neo Medrano (Pro) 42-1.25; 11, Joshua Boast (Ell) 40-6; 16, Raymond Holycross (Go) 39-2.5.
GIRLS
Top teams: Kamiakin 62, Rocky Mountain 57, Richland 42.5. Local: Prosser 10, Zillah 10, Ellensburg 4, East Valley 4, Selah 3, West Valley 3, La Salle 2, Eisenhower 2.
Local highlights
100: 8, Mia Hicks (Z) 12.59; 15, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.98.
200: 8, Mia Hicks (Z) 26.33 (26.24p); 14, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 26.71.
400: 8, Joy Lally (WV) 1:01.53.
800: 5, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:21.55; 14, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:25.40.
1600: 20, Nicole Murdock (WV) 5:33.79.
3200: 13, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 11:51.72; 16, Katie Murdock (WV) 11:55.46.
100H: 9, Ella Craig (LS) 17.02; 18, Yutong Liang (Ell) 17.67; 20, Isabella Martinez (Pro) 17.72.
300H: 12, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 50.46; 19, Ella Craig (LS) 51.88.
4x100: 18, Ellensburg 52.00.
4x400: 13, Ellensburg 4:15.59; 17, West Valley 4:18.76.
Distance medley: 7, West Valley 13:28.40; 9, Ellensburg 13:44.10; 19, Selah 14:35.30.
Shot: 7, Natalie Overby (LS) 36-10.
Disc: 19, Allyson Garza (Se) 100-0.
Jav: 6, Avery Barnhart (Pro) 112-5; 7, Alexia Lee (Ike) 108-5; 18, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 95-5.
HJ: 10, Payten Gill (Se) 5-0; 16, Isabela Diehm (Ike) 4-10; 19, Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-8.
PV: 6, Clara Holmes (Se) 10-0; 9, Regan Irvine (WV) 9-6; 20, Julieanne Child (Ell) 8-0.
LJ: 5, Brooklynee Sylve (EV) 16-3.75; 6, Kambree Blair (Pro) 16-3.75; 19, Mia Hicks (Z) 15-4.
TJ: 2, Mia Hicks (Z) 35-3.75; 5, Kambree Blair (Pro) 34-5.75; 11, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 33-4; 18, Journey Benedictson (WV) 32-6.75; 20, Alexia Lee (Ike) 32-4.5.
Cashmere Invite
BOYS
Local highlights — 3000: 2, Quinn Jones (NV) 9:36.16. 4x100: 3, Cle Elum 47.35. 4x400: 3, Naches Valley 3:45.44. HJ: 2, Tygh Manfredi (NV) 5-10.
GIRLS
Local highlights — 800: 1, Olive Clark (NV) 2:26.72; 2, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:27.80. 1500: 1, Olive Clark (NV) 4:58.51; 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:08.58. 3000: 1, Brooke Miles (NV) 10:42.52. 300H: 4, Allison Smith (NV) 50.12. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley 4:15.39. Jav: 2, Gracie Glondo (CE) 104-5. HJ: 2, Gracie Glondo (CE) 4-10. PV: 2, Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0. LJ: 1, Audrey Smith (NV) 16-1.25. TJ: 4, Allison Smith (NV) 31-4.
Cheney Invite
BOYS
Local highlights — 100: 3, Jose Torres (T) 11.38. 4x100: 3, Toppenish 44.72. 4x200: 2, Toppenish 1:36.29. 4x800: 3, Toppenish 9:13.51. Shot: 1, Titus Jeffrey (G) 51-1. Disc: 2, Titus Jeffrey (G) 144-10. Jav: 3, Austin Garza (G) 149-7.
GIRLS
Local highlights — Disc: 4, Alexia Jimenez (T) 95-4. LJ: 2, Ava Medina (G) 15-11.
