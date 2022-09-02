SUNNYSIDE — Prosser’s defense stole the show in a pressure-filled debut for two quarterbacks expected to carry their offenses this season.
The Mustangs shut out Sunnyside after halftime, making two impressive stands in front of their own end zone to preserve a 20-12 win. At one point they broke through at the line of scrimmage to stuff three straight runs from the one-yard line.
“This year it was kind of our defense that was building the fortress around the end zone and ultimately it’s a game that you’ve got to score,” Prosser coach Corey Ingvalson said. “So the fact that we were able to slow those guys down a little bit down there was big for us.”
An active front seven put plenty of pressure on Brent Maldonado, while still threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Noah McNair caught 10 passes for 134 yards and eluded multiple defenders on his way to a 20-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
That put the Grizzlies ahead 12-0 as junior Kory McClure struggled to find a rhythm in Prosser’s dynamic spread offense. Reigning CWAC defensive player of the year Neo Medrano, who would force a key fumble in the second half, provided a much-needed offensive spark with a 20-yard catch and run midway through the second quarter.
Six plays later Chris Veloz caught a one-yard touchdown pass from McClure, set up by a 14-yard completion to Max Flores. Isaac Kernan caught a touchdown pass to help Prosser take the lead before halftime and wide receiver Havic Prieto added another score midway through the third quarter.
While McNair and freshman Cody Diddens combined for most of Sunnyside’s receiving yards, McClure completed 19 passes to 10 different Mustangs.
Prosser’s second straight win at Sunnyside handed the Grizzlies just their second loss in the rivalry in the past five years. Ingvalson said starting the season against a team similar to 2A playoff teams prepares Prosser well for its upcoming schedule, including next Friday’s game at Zillah.
After putting up 347 yards of total offense, Sunnyside’s set to play another nonleague game at Post Falls next Friday.
Prosser 0 14 6 0 — 20
Sunnyside 6 6 0 0 — 12
SUN — Noah McNair 20 pass from Brent Maldonado (kick failed)
SUN — Cody Diddens 15 pass from Maldonado (kick failed)
PRO — Chris Veloz 1 pass from Kory McClure (Max Flores kick)
PRO — Isaac Kernan 8 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
PRO — Havic Prieto 1 pass from McClure (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING — Prosser, Neo Medrano 6-36, Cade Harris 9-34, Erik Delgado 3-10, McClure 5-4. Sunnyside, Rylee Gonzalez 26-72, Maldonado 8-15, McNair 1-5.
PASSING — Prosser, McClure 19-29-1-139. Sunnyside, Maldonado 23-39-0-255.
RECEIVING — Prosser, Medrano 1-20, Kernan 3-18, Harris 3-17, Prieto 3-16, Nate Robinson 2-16, Flores 1-14, Josiah Campos 1-13, Brennen Carey 2-10, Veloz 2-8, Noah Moreno 1-7. Sunnyside, McNair 10-134, Diddens 7-68, Gonzalez 4-28, Jade Sanchez 1-16, Jose Zesati 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.