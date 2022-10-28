PROSSER — Everything went right on the field for Prosser on Friday but not elsewhere.
While the Mustangs were busy rolling to a 52-7 CWAC victory over Selah at Fiker Stadium, the best scenarios that kept them in the running for a trip to state didn't unfold.
Ephrata, which stung Prosser with its second league loss in overtime last week, defeated Ellensburg 28-7 to earn the CWAC's No. 2 seed and a winner-to-state game next week against the GSL runner-up. Ephrata and Prosser tied for second at 4-2 but the Tigers get the tiebreaker based on their 20-17 head-to-head win.
Prosser, which reached as high as third in the Associated Press state poll earlier this month, will host Pullman, the GSL's fourth-place team, next week to end its season.
Othello completed its 6-0 run through league play with a 35-10 win over East Valley and will host the GSL's No. 3 seed in a winner-to-state crossover. The GSL champion qualifies directly to the 2A state playoffs.
None of the GSL's top three seeds were decided by league play as Clarkston, West Valley and Shadle Park all finished 5-1. A tiebreaker will be held on Tuesday.
Ellensburg and East Valley tied for fourth, with the Bulldogs getting the higher head-to-head seed, and will play non-playoff crossovers with the GSL next week.
Prosser's Neo Medrano scored his 11th and 12th touchdowns of the season, catching one of Kory McClure's three touchdown passes and returning a fumble 62 yards. McClure also connected with Max Flores and Cade Harris to lift his season total to 23, and Erik Delgado had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Selah will have a Week 10 game at winless North Central next week.
Selah=0=7=0=0=—=7
Prosser=14=14=10=14=—=52
Pro — Luke Wolters 1 run (Max Flores kick)
Pro — Aidan Harris 10 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Neo Medrano 42 pass from Kory McClure (Flores kick)
Selah — Caden McNett 83 pass from Colton Shea (kick good)
Pro — Erik Delgado 80 kickoff return (Flores kick)
Pro — FG Flores 38
Pro — Medrano 62 fumble return (Flores kick)
Pro — Flores 8 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Cade Harris 15 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
