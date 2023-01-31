SELAH — Prosser found itself facing another deficit as it went into the locker room at halftime Tuesday night at Selah.

The Mustangs needed even less time than usual to jump in front and then later pull away for a 74-63 win in their regular-season finale. Coming back in the second half, or sometimes the second quarter, has become something of a habit for the Mustangs, who can score points in a hurry thanks to their outside shooting and aggressive defense capable of turning steals into fast break baskets.

"We talk in the locker room," said sophomore guard Koby McClure, who scored 18 points for Prosser. "We’ve got to start working on picking it up in the first half but second half is when we start getting our flow, getting our shots right, getting up a little bit."

A layup by Eli Wright just after halftime gave Selah a 38-29 lead before the Mustangs reeled off a 17-2 run in less than five minutes. They hit 3-of-4 3-point attempts during that stretch, including two by junior Kory McClure.

He finished with eight points and JJ Reyes put up 11, giving Prosser solid contributions from its explosive perimeter trio. But the Mustangs got a huge offensive boost from their other two starters, as 6-foot-4 seniors Max Flores and Issak Hultberg both posted career-highs.

Flores took advantage of openings inside set up by Prosser's outside shooting on his way to 19 points, mostly inside the paint. Hultberg scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Toby Cox praised the versatile forward for stepping up to give the Mustangs five legitimate scoring options on the floor.

"He's a great shooter," Cox said. "It's just getting him to let it fly and do it with confidence and not hesitate."

The open shots didn't fall in the first half and Selah capitalized, especially during a 25-point second quarter capped off by Levi Pepper's alley-oop dunk off a pass from his cousin, Jackson Pepper. Levi recorded another double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds despite missing some time late to wrap up an ankle injury he's been fighting through for much of the season.

But just like three weeks ago in Prosser, Selah's second-half lead didn't last as the Mustangs' defensive energy picked up, forcing 20 turnovers for the night. Prosser's also erased second-half deficits in wins over Ephrata and Sehome, as well as a near-upset of No. 1 Lynden at the SunDome Shootout.

"That's kind of been our deal all year is we have that one quarter," Cox said. "We'll be really deadly if we put four quarters together, but right now we're putting up what we are with two and a half, three quarters."

The Mustangs (11-1, 16-4) still won the CWAC's regular season title with just one loss — last Saturday to Grandview — and seven double-digit victories. After playing 13 games over the last 29 days, Cox said they'll benefit from some rest before playing in a district semifinal as the No. 1 seed late next week.

Selah (7-4, 10-9) is locked into the No. 3 seed and will conclude its regular season Friday at Ephrata before hosting a first-round district game next week.

PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 18, Kory McClure 8, Kevin Flores 19, Hultberg 18, Veloz 0, Russell 0, Bailey 0. 30-63 7-10 74.

SELAH — Levi Pepper 19, Eli Wright 2, Beau Bennjamin 16, Giles 3, McNett 4, Jackson Pepper 8, Tilley 0, Mullins 11. 26- 7-11 63.

Prosser=17=12=25=20=—=74

Selah=13=23=12=15=—=63

3-point goals: Prosser 7-24 (Hultberg 3-7, Kor. McClure 2-3, Reyes 1-5, Kob. McClure 1-7) Selah 4-15 (Benjamin 2-2, L. Pepper 1-3, Giles 1-2). Rebounds: Prosser 29 (Hultberg 6), Selah 26 (L. Pepper 14). Turnovers: Prosser 10, Selah 20. Steals: Prosser 12, Selah 4. Fouls: Prosser 13, Selah 10. Fouled out — None.