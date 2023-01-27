Skyler Cassel found the perfect fit in the red rock country of southwestern Utah. And he's not going alone.
West Valley's senior quarterback, who took down the Valley's all-time passing record last fall, committed to Utah Tech earlier this week and the Trailblazers have also hired brother Kolney as their inside receivers coach.
Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State, is located in St. George and plays in the Western Athletic Conference. During his visit last weekend, Cassel liked everything he saw.
"The school itself is beautiful and all the facilities are brand new," he said. "With the coaching staff and location, it felt like home."
Especially the offense. Head coach Paul Peterson, who was the offensive coordinator at Sacramento State when Kolney played there, uses the Run and Shoot offense — the same system Kolney implemented at West Valley last season as Dan Eyman's offensive coordinator. Big brother helped little brother put up 3,728 yards and 33 touchdowns in 10 games for the Rams.
"I know the offense already, which was a key point to why they recruited me in the first place," said Skyler, who had a preferred walk-on offer from Washington State. "One of the great parts about it is my brother is going to be on staff in February. I will be able to play under my brother again, which is such a blessing for my family and myself."
Cassel will join a dozen other West Valley seniors for a signing event at the school on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.
-
Maldonado to Carroll
While Cassel landed the CBBN's offensive MVP award, Sunnyside quarterback Brent Maldonado was named the league's overall MVP and he recently committed to Carroll College, an NAIA program in Helena, Mont.
Recruited equally for basketball and football, Maldonado opted for football with the package Carroll offered. The Saints were 8-3 last year and qualified for NAIA national playoffs.
In his lone season at quarterback, Maldonado threw for 2,995 yards and 32 touchdowns and led the Grizzlies to a share of the league title. The year before he was a receiver who caught 68 passes for scored 13 touchdowns.
Maldonado is closing in on 1,000 career points in basketball, needing 63 to reach the milestone.
-
State baseball exits
While Yakima is bringing in the Class 1A, 2B and 1B state track and field championships in May, the Class 2A and 1A state baseball finals — typically held at Yakima County Stadium — are moving away.
At Sunday's WIAA Executive Board meeting, the sites approved for the baseball semifinals and finals on May 26-27 are Everett (4A, 3A), Bellingham (2A, 1A) and Ephrata (2B, 1B). We are still hosting state softball at Selah's Carlon Park (2A) and the Gateway Sports Complex (2B, 1B).
Looking ahead to the fall, a much-needed change has been approved for state volleyball in the SunDome with the dates set at Nov. 8-9 (2B, 1B), Nov. 10-11 (2A, 1A) and Nov. 17-18 (4A, 3A). While this puts 2B and 1B in the middle of the week, last year's schedule created too much congestion with 1A, 2B and 1B running over three days the first week followed by 4A, 3A and 2A the next week.
-
Some coaching news
With Dan Eyman announcing last year that the 2022 season would be his last as West Valley's football coach, the school made it official this month — Ryan Scott will take over. Scott has been the defensive coordinator for the Rams.
While one fall position closes at West Valley, another opens. Jill O'Brien has stepped down after four seasons as volleyball coach. The Rams were 12-0 in league during her first season in 2019, placed fourth at state in 2021 and shared the CBBN title last season.
-
Postseason arrives
The CBBN district tournament for girls bowling will be held Friday at Eastmont Lanes, where the top two teams will earn state berths.
Wenatchee won the league title at 11-1 followed by West Valley (9-3), Eisenhower (7-5) and Eastmont (7-5). Three regulation games will be followed by seven Baker games on Friday. WV's Hannah Betterton rolled a career-high 221 games on Tuesday.
In addition to the top two teams, the top five individuals from the other teams will also advance to the state championships at Bowlero in Tukwila on Feb. 3-4.
-
MC schedule announced
The schedule for Mat Classic XXXIV, which will include two girls state wrestling tournaments for the first time, has been announced for the Feb. 17-18 event in the Tacoma Dome.
Matches will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday with no break. Saturday's semifinal-consolation session is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then at 3:30 the fun begins — championship finals on seven mats.
-
Grand tribute
When Sunnyside Christian's Cole Wagenaar reached 1,000 career points last week, he joined his older brothers Luke (1,258 in 2018) and Trevor (1,500 in 2012). Cole's achievement gets extra consideration having missed an entire season with an injury.
The previous week, Toppenish's Josh Perez did the same, joining his older brothers Isaac (1,303 in 2020) and Isiah (1,285 in 2018).
-
CE boys closing in
With an 8-0 record and a three-game lead, Cle Elum's boys are closing in on clinching the EWAC West title with a trip to Goldendale on Friday and home game against Granger on Saturday. Next week they wrap up with Highland and Kittitas.
The Warriors, who finally edged into the 2B state poll at No. 10, are 14-2 with a seven-game win streak. Their only losses were to King's (No. 6 in 1A) and Burbank (No. 1 in 2B).
In addition to his team-leading scoring average of 18.2 points, 6-foot-5 senior Joel Kelly is hauling down 14.7 boards a game. He had a season-high 23 rebounds last month against Cascade.
