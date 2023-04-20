It sure doesn't feel like without even a sniff of a 70-degree day yet, but April is quickly winding down and so is the regular season for spring sports.
That will be evident at Archer Field on Saturday when Selah's baseball team, ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A RPI and riding a 10-game winning streak, plays its final CWAC doubleheader of the season.
And what a dandy it will be as the front-running Vikings (9-1, 14-2) host second-place East Valley (7-1, 11-4) with the first game set for 11 a.m.
Selah has outscored CWAC foes 89-6 with the lone misstep a 2-1 loss to rival Ellensburg on March 25. The veteran pitching tandem of Eian Peralta and Carter Seely has consistently been that good.
East Valley also has just one league loss and it, too, was to Ellensburg in a wild 16-15 race last month. The Bulldogs stand at 6-2 in league and 10-5 overall.
After Saturday, Selah will wait for the CWAC to play its final round of doubleheaders on April 29. The Vikings have scheduled back-to-back home nonleaguers against Davis on Thursday and Prairie on Friday.
East Valley will wrap up its CWAC schedule hosting Othello on April 29.
The district tournament will start May 4 with the top two teams advancing directly to the semifinals two days later.
-
Swing and miss
With a pair of Pac-12 signees on the mound, West Valley baseball always has a chance of getting through a game quickly.
Brody Mills turned in a 15-strikeout game last year and he matched that on March 28 at home, throwing a one-hitter in a 3-0 win over Wenatchee. He faced 22 batters over seven innings, issued no walks and threw 94 pitches.
A week ago, Tommy Meluskey pounded the zone at home for a career-high 18 strikeouts in a 6-0 victory over Sunnyside. The numbers were nearly the same as Mills — a one-hitter over seven innings, 22 batters, no walks and 97 pitches.
When Mills fanned 15 last year I dug through some research I did during the dark days of the pandemic and wrote a note here on the variable nature of such school records.
West Valley's Kyle Parker struck out 17 in a seven-inning game in 2003. Jon McCorkindale fanned 18 in a 1973 game but did it over 10 innings, and the Rams actually lost that game to Sunnyside 4-3 in 13 innings.
The Valley record for a seven-inning outing, near as I can tell, is 20 strikeouts by Riverside Christian's Reagan Haas in 2018. Marquette's Scott McDonald had 19 in 1965.
West Valley (8-2, 9-3) finishes a CBBN series against Eisenhower on Friday and has two three-game sets remaining against Eastmont and first-place Moses Lake.
-
All-star teamwork
Balance served Yakima's boys well in last weekend's SWX All-Star Classic in Pasco, where Davis' Cesar Hernandez, Ellensburg's Emmett Fenz and Zillah's Luke Navarre made six field goals apiece in an 83-78 win over the Tri-Cities.
Toppenish's Shane Rivera also reached double digits with a clutch 3-pointer with under a minute left. Hernandez added a dunk just before time expired.
Hernandez and Navarre both finished with 15 points and Fenz netted 14. Navarre added eight rebounds and was named MVP, giving the Leopards back-to-back awards after Clay Delp led Yakima to an 86-84 win last year.
Davis' Esmeralda Galindo continued to tear up the All-Star girls game with 23 points, although the Tri-Cities held off Yakima to win 80-74. In two appearances, Galindo, still only a junior, has scored 47 points with five 3-pointers, 11 rebounds and six steals. She was last year's MVP. Kennewick's Haylee Johnson got it this time.
In the last two girls games, Yakima as outscored the Tri-Cities 45-22 in the fourth quarter but this year a 23-point first half was a bit too much to overcome.
-
Update on standings
We've got league standings for baseball, softball and boys soccer on this page for the second week in a row and will continue that through the end of the regular season.
When each day wraps up, we are also updating these on our website. From the sports home page, click on Preps on the left side of the menu and scroll down. There are league and overall records for each of our four leagues.
I will also update Valley track leaders on the website every Tuesday.
-
Wildcats add to stash
R.A. Long's Cavin Holden, who was named to the first team of the Class 2A state all-tournament squad in Yakima last month, will be joining Selah's Levi Pepper at Central Washington in the fall.
Holden, a 6-1 guard who finished with 1,942 career points, will be joining Pepper and Seattle Christian's Jordan Clark, who both signed in November.
Holden's team from Longview was a No. 8 seed at state that reached the quarterfinals but fell to Prosser and was eliminated by North Kitsap. Holden averaged 23.3 points in three games in Yakima.
-
Up and down the Valley
• Fiker's the place: Prosser will host its 61st annual Rotary Invitational track meet on Saturday with 15 schools attending. One of those will be Hanford, which swept last year's team titles. Field events start at 10:30 a.m.
• Toppenish freshmen Justyce Zuniga, the Class 1A state champion at 126 pounds in February, was recently named to the nation's top 100 rankings for the Class of 2026. Zuniga ended the prep season at 37-2 and is rated as the state's top overall 126-pounder.
• Sunnyside has two freshmen that rank fourth in the state among ninth-graders in their specialties — Mason Strieck (200, 23.48) and Alex Lopez (long jump, 20-0.75). And Ellensburg has a pair that ranks fifth in Daniel Sullivan (800, 2:05.19) and Mystic Hammond (3,200, 9:55.58).
• Naches Valley (1A) and Cle Elum (2B) are ranked first and second in their respective RPI state baseball rankings. The Warriors have won 11 straight and host Goldendale on Saturday in a pairing of the EWAC West's top two teams.
