If ever there was a candidate for a serious attack of muscle cramps during the first game of the season, it was Clayton Westfall.

But he somehow managed to avoid what seemed inevitable, despite his 230 pounds and near-constant presence on the field, and that proved very helpful for Selah’s cause.

It wasn’t just the 16 carries at running back and the four catches out of the backfield, or the menacing night he spent at defensive end on his home field against Davis last Friday. It was the added responsibility of handling all the kicking, which he did quite well with a field goal, two PATs, three kickoffs and four punts in a 17-14 victory.

That’s a hefty duty sheet and he knows his favorite parts of it.

“I’d say running back is No. 1 because I love running behind my line,” he said. “They all put in a phenomenal amount of effort. Then No. 2 is defensive end because it’s just amazingly fun — the contact and reading plays and making stops. Third would be punting because I did pretty well last year (second team all-CWAC) and I want to keep that going.”

Westfall covered 109 yards of running and receiving and scored 10 unanswered points to recover the Vikings from a 14-7 deficit. His 20-yard field goal came as time expired in the first half and he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Evan Kinley — and added the PAT — on the first drive of the third quarter. While Selah had second-and-goal on Davis’ 3 with 2.4 seconds left in the first half, coach Scott Ditter made a wise decision to have his senior workhorse attempt a field goal. It wasn’t the prettiest kick Westfall has ever made, but it made it through the uprights.

“That’s completely on our blocking,” he said. “I made it, but the guys on the line, they get the credit.”

After facing a 4A school, the Vikings turn their attention on Friday to Okanogan, which reached the 2B state semifinals last year and defeated Burbank 47-6 last week. Selah has one of the most generous home schedules you’ll ever see with its first three contests and six of the first eight at Karl Graf Field.

Rams head far north

Coming off its impressive 34-0 season-opening win over Walla Walla, West Valley’s football team hit the road this week. Or, rather, took to the skies.

The Rams flew to Juneau, Alaska, on Thursday and will play the unbeaten Huskies on Friday in the first night game in Juneau in three years at Adair-Kennedy Memorial Field.

With the Alaskan season starting much earlier, Juneau is 4-0 in the Cook Inley Conference with victories over Dimond (37-0), Bartlett (33-14), West Anchorage (14-0) and Colony (42-13). In the win over Colony, Jamal Johnson ran for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Juneau coach Rich Sjoroos, whose team attended the Boise State summer camp this year alongside West Valley, knows all about senior quarterback Skyler Cassel, who threw for 323 yards and four scores against Walla Walla.

“We’ve watched some film on (Cassel). Definitely a very skilled player — quick release, very accurate, hard to rattle him it looks like,” Sjoroos told the Juneau Empire. “So we’re going to have to try and get pressure, play good coverage and tackle well. We’re going to have to get their team off the field and give our offense a chance to put some points on board. I was joking, I’ve been checking the weather forecast every hour, you know, figuring a little rain wouldn’t hurt.”

He’s likely to get his wish. The forecast is a high of 57 on Friday with a 90-percent chance of rain.

West Valley and Moses Lake were the only CBBN teams to win last week. The Mavericks, who beat Ephrata 21-14, host Kamiakin after the Braves fell to Chiawana 22-19 in overtime.

On your marks ...

Ellensburg is hosting 21 cross country teams for its annual co-ed relays on Saturday. Races on the 1.5-mile course at Irene Rhinehart Park start at 10 a.m.

Teams include Davis, Cascade, Cle Elum, Connell, East Valley, Ellensburg, Ephrata, Grandview, Granger, Granite Falls, Kiona-Benton, Naches Valley, Othello, Riverside Christian, Toppenish, Wahluke, Walla Walla, Wapato, Wenatchee, West Valley, and Zillah.

In girls swimming, the CWAC will hold its first meet of the season at Selah on Saturday. There’s a 10 a.m. start here as well.

Joe Albi no more

The prep football landscape in Spokane is going through a major transition with 72-year-old Joe Albi Stadium having been leveled and a new 5,000-seat stadium set to open next year near downtown.

Located near The Podium and Memorial Arena, the new stadium would not only host high school football and soccer but professional soccer, concerts and other events as well.

An effort is underway to develop the former site of Albi Stadium into a multiple-field recreational soccer complex similar to Sozo.

New year, new faces

The CBBN has new head volleyball coaches at three of our four schools with Steve Standley (Davis), Yasmine Mendoza (Eisenhower) and Camille Tree (Sunnyside).

A year after nine such changes, the Valley has seven new athletic directors and they include East Valley’s Jim West, Prosser’s Kasey Blair, Zillah’s Lance Den Boer, La Salle’s Andy Faletto, Naches Valley’s Joe Frazier, Kittitas’ Chris Krueger and White Swan’s Gerry Muller.

From the sideline