It’s a ways off with implementation not until 2024, but the SCAC and EWAC got news this week that their postseasons will be significantly changing in the future.
The WIAA’s Representative Assembly passed four of seven proposed amendments on Monday and one that got a green light is reducing the state’s number of districts from nine to six. With 53 voters from a pool of high school and middle school administrators, the amendment passed 40-13.
Only the state’s eastside will be affected by the redistricting, which will merge District 5 and 6 to form a new District 5 and merge District 7, 8 and 9 into a new District 6.
What does this mean for us?
Well, for the CBBN and CWAC, not much.
The seven schools in the CBBN comprise the only Class 4A schools currently in District 5 and 6, and, likewise, the CWAC and its seven schools are the only 2A schools in the two districts.
The 1A SCAC, however, with 10 schools in District 5, would join with the Caribou Trail’s five schools in District 6. An even bigger merger would come in 2B, where the EWAC’s 13 schools in District 5 would connect with Central Washington’s seven in District 6.
The new District 5 would have schools and leagues representing five of the state’s six classifications while the new District 6 would have all six classifications. And that’s the point of it, mostly.
“There are some good features to this and the biggest one is having the state’s districts operate with more consistency and more similarity,” said District 6 director Dave Cullen, who’s been part of a committee that has worked on this amendment since 2016. “Of course, deciding on how district brackets are going to look, where games are located and the number of entries — there will be some extra work for sure. But there’s time to work all that out and good people doing it.”
A direct goal of the amendment was to eliminate “glue” games, which the Caribou Trail knows all about. With just five schools in a 60-school classification, the league has received just one state allocation and has, in most sports, “glued” with District 7 and the Northeast League. The same thing has happened recently with 2A schools in the Spokane area gluing with the CWAC.
While the postseason competition will certainly increase for the SCAC and EWAC, so will the number of state allocations. For example, if the SCAC and Caribou Trail were joined now for a district tournament, five baseball teams would qualify for state. For the EWAC and CWB, it would be six.
The new District 6 is the best example of what the committee was after, combining three districts that aren’t similar in any way. District 7 is primarily 1A, 2B and 1B schools from the state’s northeast corner, District 8 is 4A, 3A and 2A schools from Spokane and the Tri-Cities, and District 9 consists only of 12 1B schools, including Sunnyside Christian and Yakama Tribal.
In its summary of the decision, the WIAA stated, “Having between 40 and 90 schools in a district where all classifications are included and represented creates stability, commonality of structure, and ensures similar fees and other financial procedures for all schools within the WIAA District.”
The redistricting change will start with the 2024-2025 school year, which will be the beginning of the next four-year classification cycle.
Ellensburg is Dash High
Carsyn Arlt’s 100-meter best of 12.65 seconds, which leads the CWAC and ranks fourth among the state’s 2A sprinters, marks the fifth season in a row that Ellensburg’s girls have led the event in the Valley.
Previous leaders were Caitlyn Cheney (2021), E’lexis Hollis (2019) and Tia Hill (2018 and 2017). Hollis (CWU) and Cheney (Western) are both competing in the GNAC Championships at CWU this weekend.
The youngest of coach John Arlt’s three daughters, Carsyn Arlt is a junior in her first season of track. Her freshman season was canceled because of the pandemic and she missed her sophomore season after suffering a knee injury in soccer.
With Arlt running anchor, the Bulldogs lead the Valley in the 4x100 (51.07) and 4x200 (1:50.91).
Arlt’s classmate, Chase Perez, is the CWAC and Valley leader in the boys 100 at 11.12 heading into Friday’s CWAC district meet at Grandview.
District rivalry renewed
There hasn’t been a CWAC district baseball tournament since 2019, but for a championship pairing we’re picking up right where we left off.
For the sixth tournament in a row, Selah and Ellensburg will meet for the district title on Friday at Yakima County Stadium. That game will be at 4 p.m., in the middle of a tripleheader to decide the CWAC’s two state representatives.
The Vikings are the league champions and coming off a 13-1 semifinal win over Othello while the third-seeded Bulldogs prevailed in a dramatic semifinal at Ephrata, where sophomore Ty Estey outdueled Tigers ace Winston Hagy for a 4-0 victory in eight innings.
Ellensburg, which split with Selah to open league back on March 19, were under .500 at 7-8 on April 19 but have since won six and seven.
Historically, this has been Selah’s domain with the Vikings winning the last five district titles. But they’ve always been tight with the last three outcomes decided by 4-3, 3-0 and 4-3.
- West Valley, up to No. 2 in the state’s 4A RPI and riding a 17-game win streak, will host Moses Lake on Friday at 5 p.m. for the CBBN district championship. The Rams swept ML in their three-game series. The loser will host either Eastmont or Wenatchee on Saturday for the league’s second state berth.
- Naches Valley will host College Place in a SCAC district semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m. It’ll be a duel of top-10 teams who split in March, with NV winning the opener 6-5 and College Place taking the second game 5-2.
- Sunnyside Christian rallied from a late five-run deficit to beat Curlew 16-13 on Monday to clinch a 1B state berth and Riverside Christian will get its shot on Friday in a winner-to-state, loser-out game against Waterville-Mansfield.
From the sideline
Sunnyside has hired Camille Tree as its new head volleyball coach, replacing Erin Koerner. Tree is a 2010 graduate of BYU-Hawaii with 10-plus years of experience coaching high school, club and beach volleyball.
- Davis senior Donald Barnes, the CBBN and Valley leader at 200 meters, earned WIAA athlete of the week honors on Thursday. He also ranks second in the CBBN for 100 meters.
- Eisenhower’s Aaron Culler tied the school’s freshman record in the high jump last week, clearing 6-2. Culler and teammate Aiden Waddle are tied for third in the CBBN.
