Todd Gibson knows the risk of handing a loaded schedule to a young team. If it’s too much, the season may not be recoverable.
“I was a little worried right before the playoffs that maybe our confidence was shaken,” Ellensburg’s veteran baseball coach said. “You walk a fine line with that. We were exposing our young guys to some really good competition, which is good, but we weren’t winning very many games. You don’t want them in a position where they don’t believe they can win.”
There was reason for concern. A month ago, the Bulldogs had a losing record at 7-8. On April 30, the team struck out 16 times in a game at Ephrata.
But, as Gibson and his staff hoped, the team didn’t stop believing.
Now the Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight and five in a row, including a 3-0 run through the CWAC district tournament with victories over the top two seeds, Ephrata and Selah. On Saturday, Gibson’s crew will be at Davis’ Pete Orgill Field for a Class 2A first-round state game against Shelton at 1 p.m.
“We’re not going to throw it by anybody, our aces are sophomores. And we’re not going to hit it over anybody, we haven’t hit a home run this season,” Gibson noted. “But we always have really good practices and the kids have been incredibly resilient. We threw these young kids into the fire and they responded.”
The Bulldogs do have seniors in key places, most notably shortstop Ryker Fortier, second baseman Cade Gibson and catcher Jack Morrill. They made the all-league team and Fortier and Gibson did so for the second straight year with first-team honors. But there’s quite a bit of Class of 2024 and ’25 represented on the field, and sophomore Ty Estey proved crucial to the Bulldogs’ postseason run.
A week after Ephrata lefty Winston Roberts got his career-high 16 strikeouts against Ellensburg, the Bulldogs faced him again in the district semifinals and still struggled but cut the whiffs to nine. Estey, meanwhile, put up zeros in a three-hitter that gave his team a chance to outlast Ephrata in eight innings.
Six days later, Estey threw six innings in an 8-5 victory for the district title at Yakima County Stadium.
Despite a 14-9 record, the 2A state seeding committee did its homework and respected Ellensburg’s stout schedule and rewarded the Bulldogs with a No. 3 seed. The team split league doubleheaders with Selah and Ephrata, which at various times this spring were ranked No. 1, and they played six nonleague games against state-qualified teams.
Shelton (17-6) is the No. 14 seed, but the team to be wary of in the Davis regional is No. 6 Lynden (19-5), which swept two games at Selah last month. The Lions play No. 11 Enumclaw (18-4) at 10 a.m. with the winners meeting in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m.
“We’ve been getting better each week and, knock on wood, we haven’t been kicking the ball around,” said Gibson, who in his 12th season at Ellensburg topped 200 career wins this spring. “You have to know who you are, which is a big part of it. We tried slugging it out with teams and that didn’t work. We’ve focused on defense and quality practices and it’s paid off.”
Safe at home
Despite getting tripped up in the CBBN district championship last week, West Valley’s baseball team still had a 17-game win streak, still won 20 games and still ranked third in the Class 4A RPI. That two months of work led the state seeding committee to award the Rams a No. 3 seed and, thus, a short trip to Yakima County Stadium on Saturday for their first-round game.
The composition of the four-team regional all seems fairly straightforward based on the RPI and season records with the exception of West Valley’s 1 p.m. first-round opponent, Skyline.
The Spartans from Issaquah were 8-11 three weeks ago and on the brink of not making the postseason. But once it scratched its way in with a No. 10 seed for a District 1-2 pigtail, Skyline won five of six games in the tournament over 12 days, including shutouts over Lake Stevens and Jackson. The only loss was a 4-3 semifinal setback to rival Issaquah, which has the No. 8 seed for state.
So with that season-saving run, Skyline edged over .500 at 14-12 and received a No. 14 seed. The Spartans rank 26th in RPI.
In the first game at County Stadium at 10 a.m., No. 11 Sumner (17-6) will face No. 6 Kamiakin (17-5). Saturday’s winners will then meet in a 4 p.m. quarterfinal for a spot in the final four at Pasco’s Gesa Stadium next week.
There’s a very similar situation with the 3A games at Parker Field — No. 11 Peninsula (17-6) vs. No. 6 Lincoln-Seattle (17-6) at 10 a.m. followed by No. 14 Eastside Catholic (10-13-2) vs. No. 3 Kennewick (20-3) at 1 p.m.
Eastside Catholic was 7-12-2 on May 2 but got hot in its district tournament, winning five of six games and then winning a state play-in game on Tuesday. The Crusaders are 39th in the 3A RPI.
Sophs stepping up
With their teams facing elimination twice in the same day, Ellensburg softball and Naches Valley baseball got big lifts from a pair of sophomores.
At the CWAC district softball tournament at Carlon Park on Tuesday, Ellensburg’s Alexis Gillespie swatted three home runs and piled up 11 RBI as the Bulldogs eliminated East Valley and Ephrata. Ellensburg clubbed eight home runs in those two games and will play Selah on Saturday at noon for the CWAC’s second state berth.
Naches Valley rallied in consecutive loser-out games on Saturday at Yakima County Stadium and reliver Andrew Boyer contributed eight scoreless innings to help the Rangers grab the SCAC’s third and final state berth. Boyer, who hasn’t started a game all season, pitched five innings against Kiona-Benton in the winner-to-state game, giving NV time to rally from an early 3-0 deficit.
The eighth-seeded Rangers (18-6), who are making the program’s 26th state appearance, will face No. 9 King’s Way Christian (20-4) on Saturday in a Class 1A first-round game at Skagit Community College at 1 p.m.
Record run
While the Toppenish boys soccer team prepares for what could be back-to-back state matches on its home field this week, Alexander Magana is rapidly closing in on the Valley’s single-season scoring record.
After punching in four goals in the SCAC district championship, Magana lifted his total to 39 — just two away from the record that Sunnyside’s Junior Garcia set in 2003. His district barrage earned him WIAA athlete of the week honors.
The top-seeded Wildcats (17-1-2) will host No. 16 King’s (6-6-4) in the second game of a first-round doubleheader on Friday at 6 p.m. The first game at 4 p.m. sends No. 9 Highland (16-3) up against No. 8 Elma (16-1-2). The winners will then meet at Toppenish in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.