Even though it remains hit and miss on whether or not we can reach 60 degrees, May is just a couple days away and that means the postseason.
Yes, already.
The first to launch will be the CWAC district boys soccer tournament, which will have a pair of first-round matches Tuesday. Final league games wrap up this week, but East Valley and Othello have already locked up the top two seeds and byes into Thursday’s semifinals.
Grandview’s Rich Leenhouts Stadium will host the championship on May 10.
The CWAC’s tight baseball race heads into Saturday’s final doubleheaders with Selah, Ellensburg and Ephrata tied for first at 8-2. Two of those teams will get byes into the district semifinals while the third will host one of Thursday’s two first-round games.
Who will get the short straw?
Well, Selah appears in good shape hosting last-place Prosser on Saturday. The real fireworks will be in Ephrata when the Tigers host Ellensburg, which must sweep to earn the No. 2 seed. If they split, Ephrata would get the higher seed based on the league’s preseason number draw.
Yakima County Stadium will host the district finals on May 13.
The SCAC-EWAC boys soccer league is also finishing up this week with three matches Thursday and one Friday. Toppenish, Highland, Wapato and La Salle have clinched the West’s four district berths and will play first-round matches on May 5. It’s a don’t-blink start to the postseason since those quarterfinal matches are loser-out.
Toppenish will host the district finals on May 12.
All other leagues in soccer, baseball and softball carry their regular seasons into at least next week.
-
Wright’s busy, productive day
Prosser’s Halle Wright never minds some extra duty, even if it means doubling up on sports in a very quick turnaround.
On Saturday, Wright began her day on her home track for the 60th Rotary Invitational, where in the late morning she cleared a career-best 5-4 in the high jump. That was a four-inch improvement for the track and field rookie and moved her into a share of the 2A state lead with Sequim’s Jolene Vaara.
Then it was off to Sunnyside to play in the All-Star Classic basketball game, which had a 2 p.m. tipoff. Wright’s 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals helped Yakima defeat the Tri-Cities 68-62. Last year she had 13 points and nine boards in a 71-65 win, which snapped Yakima’s 10-game losing streak to the Tri-Cities.
By the way, the Rotary’s girls high jump competition was heated as Wright shared the win with Southridge’s Jayden Smith, and Zillah’s Kassy Garza upped her personal best to 5-3. Garza ranks second among 1A jumpers.
-
Galindo was unstoppable
Leading the way for Yakima’s girls in Sunnyside was Esmeralda Galindo, whose game-high 24 points came on 9-for-14 shooting and earned her the MVP award.
The Davis sophomore knocked down four 3-pointers, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals for Yakima, which outscored the Tri-Cities 22-10 in the fourth quarter.
Sunnyside’s Benemi Sanchez canned three triples on her home floor, and Wapato’s KK Bass made two.
Zillah’s Clay Delp was the boys MVP with 22 points, four 3-pointers and four assists in Yakima’s 86-84 win. Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado, Davis’ Dhantaye Bennett-Joe and Delp each had eight boards as Yakima held a 50-40 advantage on the glass. Bennett-Joe’s 13 points came from three 3-pointers and four free throws.
-
Hard-swinging ‘Hound
Matthew Sauve started the season swinging a hot bat and refuses to slow. The Grandview senior is, in fact, picking up the pace.
The standout infielder and YVC recruit had a season’s worth of highlights in one swing last Saturday, slugging a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Selah 4-3 on his home field. But that was just part of Sauve’s huge day as he finished with two doubles and three home runs.
Then on Tuesday, in a nonleague game with Wahluke, he was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four runs scored and three stolen bases — a barrage over three games that included 22 total bases and earned him WIAA athlete of the week honors.
For the season, Sauve is batting .633 with 15 doubles. Grandview (10-9) has finished CWAC play and will play at Hermiston on Saturday before preparing for a first-round district game on Thursday.
-
Hop, step and jump to No. 1
In only his second year of track, Wapato’s Emilio Vela has mastered one of the sport’s most technical events.
After reaching just over 42 feet in the triple jump twice earlier in the season, the senior flew out to 44-9.5 at a SCAC league meet in Naches last week. That mark is the best in the state among 1A jumpers by over two feet and ranks third overall.
Vela then backed it up Wednesday by spanning 44-1.5 at College Place, where he also recorded career bests in the long jump (20-6) and 200 (23.47).
Closing in on Wapato’s school record, Vela trails only Rudy Perez’s 45-10.5 from 1997.
-
From the sideline
- Thirteen Valley boys will play in this weekend’s 19th annual WIBCA state basketball showcase at Bellevue Community College. Jon Kinloch and Drew Cavanaugh will coach a Yakima squad, one of 10 in the tournament, that includes Davis’ Robert Galindo, Brandon Lee Jr. and Blake Garza, West Valley’s Jaxson Goldsmith and Jackson Cluff, Zillah’s Luke Navarre and Nic Navarre, and Grandview’s Levi Dorsett. Zillah’s Mario Mengarelli is coaching a Tri-Cities team that includes Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado and Noah McNair and Ellensburg’s Emmett Fenz and JT Fenz.
- The Fan radio at 1390 (AM) and 104.5 (FM) is gearing up to resume high school sports coverage and will begin Saturday with Prosser at Selah baseball at 10 a.m. for its Bi-Mart Game Of The Week. The Fan is planning to broadcast football and basketball games in the coming seasons.
- Grandview’s former wrestling coach Manny Plata has been hired to take over the program at Chiawana, which has won the last three Class 4A state team titles at Mat Classic.
