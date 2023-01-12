With the first Eisenhower-Davis doubleheader of the season Friday night comes the first set of Hall of Fame inductees.
Between girls and boys games in the Davis gym, the Pirates will honor David Trimble Sr. and Leah Krautter (Welton), the latest standout tandem to join since the tradition was started in 2017. Eisenhower will have its induction when the city series continues at Ike on Feb. 10.
As a longtime assistant coach in the boys program, Trimble is known to everyone but young folks might need a lesson on his prep deeds, which were remarkable. The 1980 graduate was a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball who pursued pro baseball before returning to football as a receiver at UW.
One of the very few Big Nine football players to earn first-team honors at wide receiver and quarterback, Trimble was a three-time all-leaguer in basketball who along with Shag Williams led Davis to a third-place state trophy and 23-3 record in 1980. That came after he helped the baseball team to third at state in 1979, and that summer he was an outfielder on the Yakima Beetles' World Series title team.
Welton, a 2000 graduate, was also a three-sport athlete who stood out in basketball, leading the Big Nine in scoring as a senior for coach Bob Stanley, now the athletic director. After a successful playing career at Seattle University, she enjoyed prolific success as a coach at Bellevue, where her teams were 115-27 over five years with a 29-0 season in 2016. That team ranked fourth in the nation.
As for Friday's contests, the girls game at 5:45 p.m. will be interesting with the fourth-ranked Pirates (4-0, 11-1) averaging 73 points a game and the Cadets (3-1, 7-4) having won five straight.
The 154th meeting of the boys, a series that dates back to 1957, has front-running Davis (4-0, 7-4) in a reunion with its own Nikhil Lizotte, who took over Eisenhower's program this season.
-
Double dip rivalry
After four meetings last season, including a state quarterfinal clash in the SunDome, the Zillah-Toppenish boys rivalry will resume Friday night to conclude the first half of the SCAC West season at Toppenish.
Zillah (3-0, 10-1) is up to No. 2 in this week's AP poll while Toppenish (3-0, 10-2) checks in at No. 7. Zillah's Luke Navarre and Toppenish's Josh Perez have topped 1,000 career points this season and Perez's teammate Shane Rivera is at 989.
Friday's first game of the doubleheader is also ranked-vs-ranked as Toppenish's No. 6 girls host No. 10 Zillah at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats (2-1, 10-2) are on a seven-game win streak that includes a 51-point average margin of victory. Since falling to Grandview and Wapato, Toppenish has held five opponents under 20 points. Zillah (2-1, 8-3) has lost only to state-ranked teams and will host Prosser, No. 4 in 2A, on Saturday.
Friday's rematches will be at Zillah on Feb. 3 to close out the regular season.
-
All-class rankings
The Washington Wrestling Report produced its latest all-class boys rankings this week and Toppenish remains No. 1 followed by Orting and South Kitsap. The Wildcats have three top-ranked wrestlers in Steve Romero (106), Justyce Zuniga (126) and Josh Luna (195) while Ellensburg's Francisco Ayala is No. 1 at 160.
Nine local wrestling teams, including 4A's top-ranked Sunnyside, will be in Ellensburg on Saturday for the 24th Ray Westberg Invitational. Headlining the eight non-local entries will be Hermiston, currently ranked third in 3A and last year's state runner-up.
The all-class girls rankings, a week old, have Toppenish's Mia Zuniga (100) and Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) at No. 1.
Davis is hosting 30 teams for girls tournament on Saturday.
-
Bass McDonald's nominee
Wapato senior KK Bass is among 15 players from Washington nominated to participate in the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston on March 28.
Bass, a first-team all-tournament pick last year when the Wolves placed fourth in the 1A state tournament, is currently averaging 24.1 points through 12 games for third-ranked Wapato. She has hit 33 points twice this season.
The only other girl or boy among the 15 nominated from the eastside is Kamiakin's Nikole Thomas.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced on Jan. 24.
-
Midseason speed
A year ago, Valley swimmers didn't have the opportunity to compete at the King County Aquatic Center prior to state because COVID concerns scrubbed the massive Kentridge Invitational.
That opportunity returned last Saturday and those who made the trek to Federal Way, most notably Selah's Charles Hudson and Zillah's Ian Muffett, took full advantage of the fast water.
Hudson, the reigning 2A-1A state champion in the 50-yard free, clocked 21.82 in seventh place behind only 4A and 3A competitors. His career best of 21.73 came at state last year. Coach Zack Schab noted that this is Hudson's fastest midseason time ever and the day included two mid-21 relay splits and a sub-50 clocking in the 100 free.
Muffett dropped under one minute in the 100 breast for the first time, placing fifth in 58.96 — also behind only 4A and 3A swimmers. Holding a third-fastest time in Valley history, the 6-5 Muffett lowered his best from 1:00.18 while placing third at state last year as a junior.
The Yakima Valley Championships are set for Jan. 21 with the 2A-1A Eastern regional meet in Pullman on Feb. 2-3.
-
From the sideline
• After the conclusion of each day's games, we are updating basketball standings for the CBBN, CWAC, SCAC West and EWAC West on our website. From the home page of sports, click on preps and then scroll down to the table for winter standings. It's all there.
• Coming out of the holiday break, La Salle sophomore Ellie Bost earned a WIAA athlete of the week award for her school-record performance against Newport in Spokane on Dec. 28. Her total of 39 points, amended from 38 after review, included five 3-pointers.
• White Swan senior Roger Valdez picked up a WIAA athlete of the week award this week with two big games - 23 points and 11 rebounds against Kittitas followed by a triple-double of 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds against Goldendale.
• Sunnyside's boys welcome back all-leaguer Noah McNair on Friday after missing five games to heal up a lingering football injury. In his absence, Max Garcia and freshman Jayden Saenz turned in three double-digit games apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.