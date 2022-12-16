Just over two weeks into the basketball season, we've already got two new scoring records and nearly a third in the Valley. The girls have come out firing.
First came junior Esmeralda Galindo, who broke her own single-game record at Davis in the first game with 35 points on Nov. 29. Then came senior Natalee Trevino of Grandview and her 36-point tally on Dec. 6, when she dislodged a three-way tie for the Greyhounds' previous record of 35.
Three days later, Ellensburg senior Olivia Anderson piled up 36 for the program's second-highest number behind Kayla Standish's 40 in 2006.
So this seemed like a good time to dig into the archives and publish a list of school records for all of the Valley's schools. Have a look, there's a lot of interesting history in there. Like ...
The oldest record is held by Chuck Klarich, who scored 42 points for Cle Elum during the 1953-54 season. He went on to a long teaching career at Granger, and his 42 was matched 35 years later. Another mark still standing from the 50s is at Goldendale, where Fred McClaskey netted 41 during the 1958-59 season. McClaskey, an elite pitcher and state-champion hurdler, was one of the Valley's most versatile athletes ever.
Highland's Cathy Martin has the oldest girls record, having scored 34 during the 1974-75 season, and Robin Masterman still owns a share of Eisenhower's record from 1978-79.
The 3-point shot obviously made a big impact on such records. Yakama Tribal's Lynndel Wapsheli has the Valley record of 52 points from 2013-14 when she made seven treys, and Brock Ravet's boys record of 55 for Kittitas in 2017-18 included 15 baskets from distance.
But the old days without the bonus could still be plenty prolific. Ravet's barrage was barely enough to overtake the Valley's previous record of 54, reached first by Zillah's Dick Waldman in 1972 and matched by Naches Valley's Ron Deaton in 1983. Deaton's 54 came in the sixth game of his freshman season.
If anything doesn't look right here, send me an email.
-
Busy mats at Eisenhower
Seventeen teams will converge at Eisenhower on Saturday for the eighth annual Cadet Classic wrestling tournament, which will start at 10 a.m. on six mats.
The local lineup is lengthy with West Valley, Eisenhower, East Valley, Grandview, Prosser, Wapato, Zillah, Toppenish, Naches Valley, Goldendale and Mabton. Zillah is the defending champion.
Also in the mix will be Wenatchee, Peninsula, Ephrata, Eastmont, Pasco and Kiona-Benton. Finals and placing rounds will run together on four mats starting at 5:30 p.m.
Toppenish will field a team but the main varsity crew will be competing in the Reno Tournament of Champions this weekend.
-
McConville at Indigenous Bowl
Wapato's Mathew McConville III, a senior lineman, played in the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl last weekend at U.S Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
The 6-foot-4 McConville, who also plays basketball for the Wolves, was one of 75 Native American senior high school players selected for the game and the lone representative this year from the Yakama Nation.
Toppenish's Rocco Clark and Kanim Sampson participated in the game last year and Clark returned last week to speak during the four-day event.
-
Statewide recognition
Not surprisingly considering their record-setting exploits listed above, Galindo earned WIAA athlete of the week honors last week and Trevino was recognized this week.
Trevino's 36-point game, which included 11 rebounds, broke a school record of 35 held by three players — Payton Parrish (2013), Kinzi Poteet (2009) and Megan Buchmann (1997). Parrish hit that number twice.
Trevino was one of three Valley athletes on the WIAA's list this week, joining Wapato's KK Bass and Granger's Kiara Torres.
It wouldn't surprise anyone if Bass takes a run at Sammi Jo Blodgett's record of 39 at Wapato. The senior hit a career-high 33 last Saturday with 79% shooting from the field.
Torres, a sophomore, was the most outstanding wrestler at the Granger Ironman tournament, where she was 3-0 with two pins in the 115-pound bracket. She is 7-0 for the season.
-
Kanyer honored by CWAC
Ellensburg's Cole Kanyer, who attended last weekend's National Athletic Directors Conference in Tennessee, was a unanimous pick for the CWAC's Athletic Director of the Year award.
A 2002 graduate of EHS, Kanyer is in his 10th year as the school's athletic director and vice principal and won this award in 2018 as well. During his time, the Bulldogs have won five Class 2A state championships, four academic state titles and 33 district titles.
Kanyer received his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Central Washington University, where he pitched for the baseball team.
-
Cross country coaches honored
The Washington State Cross Country Coaches Association does a nice job recognizing sub-varsity coaches and locals scooped up considerable honors last week for the 2022 season.
Eisenhower's Robert Price was named assistant coach of the year along with Tri-Cities Prep's Susan Taber, and Adam Eldridge and Jeff Nell of West Valley were named middle school coaches of the year.
Eisenhower graduate Liza Rickey (English) received the Class 4A boys coach of the year award after the Eagles won the state title by 43 points. Issaquah's girls were second on a tiebreaker at state.
Bellingham's Bill McClement, Lakeside's Sally Revere and Lakes' Joe Clark will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the cross country and track convention in Tacoma on Jan. 20.
-
Fall award winners for CBBN
The NECA/IBEW awards for the CBBN's fall season were announced last week and football players swept all four spots on the boys side.
The recipients included Shaela Allen-Greggs (volleyball) and Morgan Rodriguez (football) from Davis, Leslie Sanchez Soto (soccer) and Mark Stephens (football) from Eisenhower, Jansyn Carrizales (volleyball) and Mateo Armendariz (football) from Sunnyside, and Kendall Moore (soccer) and Akeakamai Paikuli (football) from West Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.