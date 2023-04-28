With May closing in, Jake Fife can look out at his practice field at Naches Valley and see a lot of kids eager to get on with the postseason.
Time for another shot at a different outcome.
It's not the resilient back-to-back loser-out victories to earn a state berth that these Rangers are motivated by, it was the SCAC district loss that put them in such a precarious position and the first-round setback in the Class 1A state tournament.
After an 8-0 sweep through the SCAC West and a 15-5 regular season, it was an abrupt end to the season.
"That gave the young guys a taste of the big moments and they've been working hard to take the next step," said coach Jake Fife, who's in his seventh year at Naches Valley. "They've taken that adversity to heart and learned from it. You want a bunch of guys who will embrace the grind and they do. We want to be peaking at the right time."
Last year's "young guys" were pretty much everybody. Just how young the 2022 team was got partially hidden by the fact that league MVP Garren Gooler was a senior. NV's seven other all-leaguers were all underclassmen.
So here we are, a year later, and Fife's crew is indeed "a year older and a year better."
Ranked No. 1 in the state's Class 1A RPI, the Rangers are 4-0 in the West and 14-2 overall with a pair of league doubleheaders remaining against La Salle on Saturday and Zillah on Tuesday. District starts on May 9. The two losses came at Selah, which is top-ranked in 2A, and in a split against Montesano, which is 15-1 and No. 2 behind Naches Valley.
Junior Luke Jenkins is a solid ace with all-league honors since his freshman year, and the Rangers have plenty of athleticism with their multi-sport standouts. Infielder Porter Abrams, the co-SCAC West MVP in basketball, is batting over .500, and Ty Moore, a two-way West first-team football player, has stolen 19 bases and is a skilled catcher and shortstop.
"There's an expectation and tradition for Naches baseball and they want to uphold that," said Fife, who presides over a program that has 26 state appearances with three titles and 11 top-four trophies. "It's important to take things step by step. Do we have bigger goals? Sure, but today it's about taking care of business in league and not overlooking that accomplishment. We've really worked these kids pretty hard because they're a fun group and they embrace it. We're excited to see where this goes."
-
Carrizales lands scholarship
Sunnyside senior Jansyn Carrizales is one of three recipients for the top prize of the WIAA's 11th annual Smart Choices Scholarships.
Nick Baker of Curlew and Cameron Sheets of W.F. West joined Carrizales in receiving $5,000 scholarships. Smart Choices also awards a dozen $1,000 scholarships and Grandview's Jazmine Richey was included in that group.
Name a season and Carrizales stars in it. She's a three-time all-CBBN setter in volleyball with a school record for career assists with 1,315, helped the Grizzlies qualify for state in basketball in back-to-back years, and is Sunnyside's top softball player. She is headed to Carroll College in Montana for volleyball.
Tipping the Smart Choices scale for Carrizales was a 3.99 cumulative GPA — she'll be the Class of 2023 salutatorian — and extensive involvement in community service through the National Honor Society, Special Olympics and the Wounded Warrior Project, among others.
The Smart Choices program was started in 2013 and the Valley has had two other $5,000 recipients — Selah's Riley Quincy in 2017 and Grandview's Rocco Parrish in 2020.
-
Rams headed to Spokane
West Valley's boys and girls tennis teams are headed to Spokane this weekend to defend their title at the 76th Inland Empire tennis tournament.
With both teams 11-0 in CBBN play, the Rams are well-suited for this format, which includes mixed doubles and allows both squads to show off their depth. Ivy Tweedy and Nolan Preacher won the mixed doubles bracket last year, giving the team a nice boost toward its 182-point winning total. Pullman was second with 151.
The two-day tournament has drawn 54 schools from Washington and Idaho. The semifinals and finals will be held Saturday at Mead.
-
Next week, it begins
CWAC boys soccer will be the first to hit the postseason next week with first-round district matches on Monday.
Prior to Thursday's final league matches, East Valley and Othello had already clinched the top two seeds and will host semifinal matches next Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Red Devils, who had a bye on Thursday, finished 10-2 in league and at 12-2-2 are No. 8 in the 2A state RPI.
The district finals will be held at Grandview on May 9.
The SCAC's 1A-2B district soccer tournament starts on Thursday with Highland (West) and Wahluke (East) as the top seeds in the eight-team bracket.
The CWAC will get its district baseball tournament rolling on Thursday with two first-round games, the pairing for which will be determined after Saturday's final league games.
Selah closed out its CWAC schedule at 11-1 and with the top seed will host a semifinal on May 6. The No. 2 seed will also host a semifinal and Ellensburg (8-2) has a one-game lead over East Valley (7-3) in that chase. The Bulldogs play two at Grandview (4-6) on Saturday while the Red Devils host Othello (6-4).
-
Up and down the Valley
• La Salle's freshmen speed: Ella Craig leads the Valley and the SCAC in the 100 hurdles at 16.91 and is second in the 300 hurdles at 49.36. Greyson Stevens is the Valley's top ninth-grader in the 100 (11.46) and is second in the 200 (23.52).
• Selah junior Jack Neumeyer was named a WIAA athlete of the week, recording four shutouts since taking over as the soccer team's goalkeeper in the second half of the season. Neumeyer maintains a 3.8 GPA.
• A warm weekend (finally!) bodes well for track athletes at some big meets at Connell (Friday) and Shoreline (42nd annual, Saturday).
