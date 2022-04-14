It may feel like a distant memory, but Ken Mozingo remembers well his senior wrestling season at Selah and the state medal he earned in 1986. He’s got plenty more memories now, having watched his kids bring down 54 medals from the podiums at Mat Classic as the Vikings’ head coach over the past 17 years.
That’s a career.
After 22 seasons on the mats, where he also assisted former coach Jim Durand and worked at the junior high level, Mozingo is stepping away and leaving his once-coveted but very time-consuming chores to someone else.
“I started when I was a much younger man, that’s for sure,” he said. “My wife has been so supportive and I’ve debated this for a while. This was the group I wanted to finish with, so it was the right time.”
The right group indeed as Selah qualified 10 for Mat Classic — nine representing a remarkable senior class — and took home a second-place trophy from the Class 2A tournament with a school-record nine medalists. Eight of those placed in the top five.
“I remember so many of those seniors coming up as little kids at our camps,” said Mozingo, whose 2020 squad earned a fourth-place state trophy with many of the same wrestlers as sophomores. “It was a special group and it feels like they were robbed by the pandemic year, there’s no other way to put it. I’m so glad they got to have a full senior year. They worked so hard and deserved it.”
Mozingo received coach of the year honors from the CWAC in his final season. In addition to 54 state medals, he produced nine Mat Classic champions and a three-timer in Amadeo Flores Pimentel.
Following the RPI
West Valley baseball climbed three spots to fifth in this week’s Class 4A RPI and tried twice to start its CBBN series with Eisenhower. This delightful February-like weather pushed their single game at Ike from Tuesday to Wednesday and then Thursday.
Assuming they got that one in — check yakimaherald.com/sports and the eEdition for the results — then it’s a quick turnaround for the doubleheader Friday at West Valley.
After its sweep of No. 1 Ephrata last Saturday, Selah bumped up to second in 2A while the Tigers slipped to third. The Vikings are in their CWAC bye week and hosted Davis on Thursday and will play No. 7 Tumwater on Wednesday. Tuesday’s game against Naches Valley, which is ranked fourth in 1A, was postponed to April 25.
In soccer, unbeaten East Valley (10-0) held at third and had Tuesday’s match at Ellensburg moved to April 21. The top seven 2A positions were unchanged.
Toppenish slipped to second in 1A in favor, oddly, of Bridgeport, a 5-0 team that hasn’t played a ranked opponent. Highland held at No. 9 with matches next week against Toppenish, Royal and Mabton.
Kittitas and Mabton held at No. 4 and 6 in 2B softball and Sunnyside Christian is No. 10 in 1B. Kittitas (8-1) and Mabton (4-0) won’t meet in the EWAC’s regular season.
ML to change mascot
Moses Lake is in the process of changing mascots for its high school and two middle schools, moves that will be effective with the start of the new school year in the fall.
Last year the Legislature approved a bill prohibiting Native American names, mascots and images unless permitted, and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation earlier this year approved a resolution that all school districts within the exterior boundary of the Colville Reservation and adjacent to the reservation cease from using Native American names and mascots.
Moses Lake will rebrand mascots and imagery for its high school (Chiefs) and two middle schools (Braves and Warriors).
Late last year, Yakama Nation officials announced it will allow Wahluke High School to continue the use of its Warrior image while a plan for respectful usage is developed.
Touchet, a member of the Southeast 1B league that includes Sunnyside Christian and Yakama Tribal, is changing from the Indians to the Redhawks at the end of this school year.
Pasco Invite returns
Stuck on a 58-year history since 2019, the Pasco Invitational track meet will finally get its 59th edition on Saturday when 80 teams convene at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Eisenhower graduate Jonas Price, then a junior, won the 1,600 at the last Pasco Invite — that’s how long it’s been. It won’t, however, be the toasty, sun-filled bowl it usually is with high of 50 and a chance of rain showers.
Thirteen local schools have athletes who have met the qualifying standards. The distance medley starts the day at 9 a.m. and the 4x400 races wrap it up at 6 p.m.
Capital’s Amanda Moll, who recently broke the national record in the pole vault, is scheduled to compete.
CBBN’s winter honors
The NECA/IBEW winter awards for the CBBN have been announced and basketball produced four winners.
Winter recipients in the 18th year of the awards include Keila Cervantes (cheer) and Roberto Galindo (basketball) from Davis, Laurel Heesemann (bowling) and Nahum Garent (basketball) from Eisenhower, Izabella Romero (basketball) and Leonardo Avalos (wrestling) from Sunnyside and Sophie Kraft (basketball) and Isaac Gambito (wrestling) from West Valley.
From the sideline
In its three-game CBBN series with Eastmont last week, Davis baseball batted .341 with 16 extra-base hits and scored 33 runs in a sweep. Adding the Eisenhower series the week before, Davis pounded out 17 doubles, five triples and a home run in those six games.
- Ellensburg had a ceremony on Wednesday for seniors Katie Blume, who signed with North Idaho to play basketball and participate in rodeo, and Elaine Joyce, who accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy.
- In addition to three Washington boys breaking 8:56 in the 3,200, the Arcadia Invite in California last weekend produced many other stellar track marks from our state. Arlington’s Aiden Emerson ran 4:06.55 in the 1,600 and Emerald Ridge’s Jaicieonna Gero-Holt ran 14.19 in the 100 hurdles and cleared 6 feet in the high jump, becoming the fourth girl in state history to top 6-0. She’s just a freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.