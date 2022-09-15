Thank you, Lexi Barbee, for taking us where few writers have dared to go.
That included me until I got a wonderful little nudge from this West Valley senior and member of the Herald-Republic’s Unleashed team.
For many years I had a softly formed idea for a story or column but it idled on the back burner for so long I left it untended. Honestly, though, I didn’t try very hard because in this business our time is consumed by focusing on the big winners, the big successes and the big stories.
This idea was not that. But it was something important.
In every sport and in every season, there are kids who turn out and get cut. That’s a hard dose of cold reality for any teenager who was brave enough to give it a shot only to find it wasn't enough.
High schools, clubs and their coaches hate this part of the process, of course, and they field as many teams as possible to maximize opportunities. But supply and demand don’t always come together and kids get turned away.
What happens next?
This is where you can find inspiring examples of determination by the modestly talented that rival any from the physically gifted. Ask any coach and they’ll tell you these are often their favorite athletes.
Lexi told her story so well and framed it so eloquently in Sept. 9's print edition, I was finally jolted into diving into this.
You might not imagine such a tale would come from an all-state setter who helped last year’s team reach the state semifinals. But, recalling when she first started playing in seventh grade, “I was cut from almost every club team I tried out for.”
Not exactly a promising springboard, especially in a school district where volleyball carries a very high and demanding standard.
Being cut sparked in her a desire to work harder, try again and make a team. She not only did that, but Lexi now carries with her a full appreciation for all those anxious and hopeful kids who are simply trying to survive the day.
“Tryouts are terrifying whether you are a collegiate athlete or a nervous freshman, but the moral of the story is that one tryout truly does not define you," she wrote. "All it takes is determination, a good mentality, a positive attitude and a hustling work ethic.”
Lexi took me back years ago when I watched a girl nervously walk into the gym at Franklin Middle School for a club tryout. In a gym with multiple courts filled with wild energy, only three didn’t make a team and she was one of them. Afterward she was quiet and didn’t want to talk about it.
What happened next?
Well, this girl stuck with it.
She made her high school freshman team and desperately wanted to make junior varsity as a sophomore. It was going to be very close, she knew, when the rosters were posted in the gym after the first week of practice. Walking anxiously up to the posting, she didn’t shriek with delight when she saw her name on the JV roster — but certainly did moments later in the parking lot when respectfully out of sight from anybody who did not see their name.
This was a strong 4A program and it was not easy to climb. She stayed on JV as a junior and resolved to not only make varsity as a senior but would earn playing time.
A mighty big ask considering — hopefully Lexi will appreciate this — she was trained as a setter and played behind a very good friend and classmate who was basically all-world and would only leave the court if both legs were broken. She would certainly make varsity for her commitment but possibly never play.
So what happened?
She took on an additional challenge, learned a completely new position, and not only made varsity but started all season. That team had its highs and lows but came within one win of making the state tournament.
Forgive the indulgence, but this was my daughter, of course. After the deflating disappointment of being cut, she found a way to keep moving forward. She did it not by leaps and bounds but by hard-earned increments. In today’s language, she just kept grinding.
Came in handy, too, because last week she made me a grandpa and in the effort of delivery the nurses remarked that she responded like an athlete. That certainly gave me a flashback, and then, in a fun moment of serendipity, along came Lexi’s story.
I encourage you to read it, and I’ll let her have the last words here.
“Never forget that failure is a necessary part of growth. While it can be discouraging, it can also become your motivation. If you build yourself a strong mental foundation, you will get anywhere you want to.”
