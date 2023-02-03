For Granger assistant coaches Jaime Vasquez and Edward Castro, last Friday was something special. It's not often a coach gets to witness their son or daughter break a school record but they got to share the experience on the same night.
And on their home floor.
Senior Jasmin Vasquez got it started by scoring 35 of her team's 44 points against Highland, an effort that included four 3-pointers and 11-for-13 shooting at the foul line in a 44-41 EWAC West victory. Vasquez, the ASB president and a 4.0 student, tied Alexis Castro's 2016 school record.
Then came Julian Castro, a sophomore who broke out for 50 points — the ninth 50-plus boys game in Valley history. The 5-foot-9 guard, who missed four games with a broken finger, made four 3-pointers, 15 2-point baskets and eight free throws.
Watching the whole thing was the previous record holder, Matt James, who is Highland's girls head coach. James, a 2011 Granger graduate, said he knew his record of 44 was going to fall when Castro was at 30 early in the third period.
Castro has considerable basketball lineage in Granger with cousin Andre (2020), uncle Brandon (2012) and his father Edward (2006) all topping 1,000 career points for the Spartans. Alexis Castro, the most prolific of them all with 1,861, is also a member of the family.
-
Records roll on
A day after Granger's record spree, Ellensburg's Emmett Fenz toppled a 53-year-old record. The 6-6 senior and CWAC scoring leader rolled up 43 points in the Bulldogs' 90-88 marathon win over East Valley in triple overtime. That lifted the Valley's run of school records this season to seven.
Rod Jeske, who in 1970 scored 39 points to set the EHS record during a 16-0 run through the Mid-Valley League, might take exception to Fenz getting 15 extra minutes. But it was nonetheless a spectacular performance. With 24 points through regulation, which ended in a 61-61 tie, Fenz added 19 in the OTs with two 3-pointers and a 9-for-11 effort on free throws.
Jeske averaged an even 20 points in 1970 and Fenz bumped his pace to 22.1 through 18 games.
-
Nothing average here
Davis junior Esmeralda Galindo broke the Pirates' single-game record twice this season, starting with her season-opening 35 and then bumping it to 40 on Jan. 14.
Now with the program's top five all-time games, Galindo has amassed 440 points with three CBBN games left before the postseason begins. The Valley has produced just four girls with 500-plus points in a 20-game regular season — Grandview's Payton Parrish (519 in 2013), Cle Elum's Kristen Browitt (517 in 1984), Mabton's Gayla Boast (511 in 1982) and Kittitas' Kathy Wiese-Marshall (503 in 1990).
On Friday the third-ranked Pirates (9-0, 16-1) can clinch the program's first league title since 1988 when they host Sunnyside (9-1, 13-5). Davis has games left next week against Eisenhower and West Valley while Sunnyside only has winless Wenatchee left on its schedule.
In the first meeting, Davis won at Sunnyside 65-58 on Jan. 7.
The second half of Friday's doubleheader will have a lot on the line as well with Sunnyside's boys (7-3, 9-9) in second behind the front-running Pirates (8-1, 12-5). Davis escaped with a win the first encounter, 44-43, last month.
-
Let's go streaking
Ellensburg's girls, who haven't lost since the last game of the pandemic season, are up to 45 straight wins after wrapping up their regular season with Thursday's CWAC home win over Othello.
The top-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 19-0) are off until Feb. 11 when they host a district semifinal game.
The Valley's longest girls win streak is owned by Cle Elum, which won three consecutive Class A state titles from 1981 to 1983. During that run the Warriors, who were 26-0 in 1982, won 50 games in a row and bounced back from district losses in 1981 and '83 to capture state titles.
Grandview's boys had a 53-game win streak from 1989 to 1991. The Greyhounds were two-time A state champions with a 28-0 season in 1990 and a 79-3 record in those three years.
If you're wondering how many girls' programs have had back-to-back unbeaten season the answer is only two — 2B Okanogan (2015-16) and 1B Colton (2014-15).
-
Next week it begins
The CWAC, SCAC and EWAC will all close up shop for the regular season on Friday and head into district tournaments next week. The CBBN carries on for another week.
The postseason will start in gender waves with first-round boys games on Tuesday (all three leagues) followed by the girls on Wednesday (CWAC) and Thursday (SCAC, EWAC). Boys semifinals at the higher seed are scheduled for Friday with the girls on Saturday.
For our part, spreading the week out like this is much appreciated. Especially with all the regional wrestling on Saturday.
-
Tickets to Federal Way
All of the Valley's boys swimmers will be chasing state berths in two district meets on Friday and Saturday.
The three-day CBBN meet will wrap up with finals on Saturday in Moses Lake with the top two placers advancing.
CWAC swimmers will have a tougher time in Pullman on Friday since the 2A regional meet was cut back to one allocation this season. Second-place finishers still have a shot at wildcard spots.
The 4A and 2A-1A state championships will be held at Federal Way's King County Aquatic Center on Feb. 17-18.
-
State bowling arrives
For the first time since 2016, the Valley won't have a team at the state bowling championships this weekend.
But there will be plenty of individual participation at Bowlero in Tukwila on Friday.
West Valley junior Haley Hammontree and sophomore teammate Hannah Betterton were the top locals at last week's CBBN district tournament, which saw Wenatchee and Eastmont grab the team berths. They will be joined by Eisenhower freshman Naikeeley Tabayoyan and teammate Aibyn Gutierrez along with Davis junior Layla Hall.
Selah's Amya Hart qualified for the 2A state tournament and is the lone participant from the eastside.
