John Chaplin, one of the most successful and colorful coaches this state has ever produced, is finally having his full story told.
And by one of our own.
Bruce Blizard, whose departure from the Yakima Herald-Republic’s sports department in 1987 opened the door for my arrival, has written a biography entitled Man of the Oval on Washington State University’s Hall of Fame track and field and cross country coach.
Head coach of the 2000 men’s Olympic track and field team, Chapin produced plenty of NCAA national team and individual champions — and a few world records — but remained a misunderstood coaching genius tucked away in the Palouse.
Before he rose to coaching prominence at his alma mater, where he was a star sprinter, Chapin’s first coaching job was at Wapato. Between 1963 and 1966, he did enough with the Wolves in that short time to be inducted into the state’s high school coaches Hall of Fame for track and field (2017) and cross country (2005).
Blizard, who has published three novels, has e-book and hardcover editions of Man of the Oval available at bit.ly/chaplinbook.
’Dogs across the board
Having an unbeaten state-championship girls basketball team and a boys wrestling team that placed fifth at Mat Classic was worth 140 points in the WIAA’s Scholastic Cup competition.
That’s a tidy sum but it’s not where the Bulldogs really cleaned up during the winter season. Class 2A state academic champions in band, choir and orchestra was worth 100 points a pop and helped vault Ellensburg to third with 895 points through the fall and winter seasons.
This is nothing new for Ellensburg, which has finished in the top 10 seven times since the WIAA began in the Scholastic Cup in 2012-2013. Between 2015 and 2018, the Bulldogs were second, third and fourth twice.
Heading into the spring season, two other Valley schools are in the top 10 — West Valley (No. 9 in 4A) and Cle Elum (No. 9 in 2B).
Selah had 2A state academic champions in girls basketball and dance/drill this past winter, West Valley captured the 4A state title in boys basketball, and Cle Elum was the 2B winner in cheer.
Straightaway speed
We saw how quick Ellensburg’s Colton Magruder and West Valley’s Ben Pupplo were on the football field last fall.
Now there’s a clock on them and it’s official — they’re fast.
Out for track for the first time, Magruder, a sophomore, is the Valley leader in the 100 (10.81) and 200 (22.78) and last week he won the half-lap sprint at the Davis Invitational. While the 10.81 had the benefit of brisk tailwind, he has also run 11.02.
Pupplo, in his first track season as a senior, is the CBBN leader in the 100 (11.07) and ranks second in the 200 (23.12). In their lone meeting of the season, Pupplo bested Magruder in the 100 at the Papa Wells meet on March 18.
Magruder, a running back, scored 10 touchdowns last fall, including five in one game to tie a school record. Pupplo was a unanimous first-team pick in the CBBN at wide receiver and defensive back.
Coming in June
Yakima will once again load up on senior all-stars in June with the Earl Barden Classic football game slated for June 24 at East Valley and the All-State Baseball Series set for June 24-25 at Parker Faller Field.
The Barden rosters are still taking shape but East invitees include Toppenish’s Josh Perez, Shane Rivera and Joshua Luna, East Valley’s Allen Sires, Prosser’s Neo Medrano, Naches Valley’s Jesse Benge, Zillah’s Cash Layman and Goldendale’s Garrett Peters.
The East coach will be Devin Bauer of Lakeside.
The show at Pasco
Coming out of spring break and winding up the season into high gear, the 60th annual Pasco Invitational will draw most of the Valley’s top track athletes to Edgar Brown Stadium on Saturday.
On Friday, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., there will be a celebration of life for John Crawford, who passed away at 81 in November. Crawford, a long-time teacher and coach at Pasco, grew this meet into the showcase that it is and so much more. He’s the reason the state cross country championships have been held in Pasco since 1988 and he developed computerized scoring and results for sporting events before anybody heard of the internet.
Down in the bowl of the stadium is John Crawford Track, and Saturday’s gathering should be another dazzler with over 1,000 athletes who have to meet entry standards. The first field finals begin at 9:15 a.m., while the first track finals — the boys and girls 100 — will be run at 12:50 p.m. The meet-ending 4x400s are slated for 6:30.
The meet records are, of course, quite stout and the Valley has three. Ellensburg’s Ja’Warren Hooker still owns the two sprint records from 1997, running 10.44 and 21.40 in the 100 and 200. Two years later, Davis’ boys ran 3:18.6 in the 4x400 and that time still sets the standard.
From the sideline
- The NECA/IBEW winter award recipients for the CBBN included Davis’ Sara Rodriguez (basketball) and Ramon Mendoza (wrestling), Eisenhower’s Makenzie Clemmons (bowling) and Javon Davis (basketball), Sunnyside’s Jenny Lopez (basketball) and Aiden Cazares (basketball) and West Valley’s Erin Wood (cheer) and Brady Komstadius (basketball).
- WIAA athletes of the week over the first five weeks of the spring season have included West Valley’s Brody Mills (baseball), East Valley’s Brooklynne Sylve (track), Sunnyside Christian’s Rykker Schilperoort (baseball) and Goldendale’s Cameron Groves (baseball).
- Ellensburg posted an opening for its boys basketball job on the WIAA website. Anthony Graham coached the Bulldogs for the past seven seasons.
- State allocations for the spring season are posted at www.wiaa.com.
