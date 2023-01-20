For all the energy and speed that the Davis girls display on the court, one of their biggest strengths is when everyone is standing still.
The Pirates, now at 13-1 and ranked third in Class 4A, are exceptionally good at the foul line, where they’ve scored nearly a quarter of their points. For a team that likes to attack to basket and invites a lot of fouls, this is a good thing.
“We do shoot a lot of free throws in practice,” said coach Akil White. “We have a game where you just trade off shooting free throws until someone misses and then you’re out. The other day I had to shut them down because it was almost going on an hour before someone missed.”
Collectively, the Pirates are shooting 74.5% at the line, making 225 of 302. The big games have been against West Valley (22-26), Ellensburg (20-22), Kamiakin (28-38) and Decatur (21-31).
This won’t come as any surprise, but the leader on the charity stripe is junior Esmeralda Galindo, whose silky smooth and steady delivery has connected on 93 of 111 shots for a stellar 83.8%. She has made 11 of 12 twice and in last Saturday’s school-record 40-point breakout she made 10 of 10.
The CWAC’s top free-throw shooting girls team is Prosser at 66.5%.
With six regular-season games remaining, Davis sits second in the state 4A RPI behind Woodinville and ahead of No. 3 Camas. Bolstering the RPI strength of schedule were early wins over No. 11 Decatur and No. 13 Kamiakin. Since opening with a 74-53 home loss to the Pirates, Decatur has won 12 of 14 games.
The Valley has two No. 1 teams in the girls RPI and Davis has helped both with head-to-head games, taking its only loss against Ellensburg (2A) 58-48 and handing Wapato (1A) its only setback 79-67.
Zillah (13-1) moved up to No. 1 in the 1A boys RPI after valuable SOS (strength of schedule) wins over Toppenish (No. 5 1A) and Prosser (No. 7 2A).
Cleats v Cancer
West Valley’s Skyler Cassel and six other Valley seniors led the South team, coached by Davis’ Jay Dumas, to a victory over the North in the second of two games at the Cleats v Cancer All-Star Showcase at Bothell’s Pop Kenney Stadium on Martin Luther King Day.
Cassel, who received the game’s leadership award, threw his second touchdown pass with three minutes left to rally the North to a 21-17 win. The first game was tight as well with the North winning 16-13.
Joining Cassel on Dumas’ squad was West Valley’s Aden Mata and Ben Pupplo, East Valley’s Jayvon Atkins, Christian Flores and Allan Sires and Davis’ Jamasen Carter. Eisenhower’s Nehemiah Garcia played for the North.
Showdown of youth
Friday’s basketball schedule offers what could decide the EWAC West girls title when Cle Elum (6-1, 12-3) visits Mabton (6-1, 11-5).
Cle Elum won the first meeting, 47-44, at home on Dec. 16, but the Vikings moved back into a tie for first when CE fell at Kittitas for its lone loss the next day.
These teams share more in common than league records — they are both incredibly young for having this much success.
The Vikings have no seniors and are led by freshman Alana Zavala (14.1) and sophomore Esmeralda Sanchez (12.4) while the Warriors are paced by freshman Gracie Glondo (12.79) and eighth-grader Nellie Nicholls (11.43).
Busy Saturday
While Prosser hosts one of the state’s biggest late-season wrestling tournaments on Saturday all of the area’s boys swimmers will be at Lions Pool for the Yakima Valley Championships, also a sign that these winter sports are rapidly closing in on the postseason.
Most local wrestlers will be in Prosser for the 34-team Rumble in the Valley, which is pulling in stout teams from across the state to take on all-class No. 1 Toppenish. Defending champion Chiawana and Tahoma, ranked 2-3 in 4A, is in the field along with University, ranked No. 4 in 3A.
Most of the Valley’s girls will be in Othello for the Lady Huskie Invitational.
Races at Lions Pool begin at 10 a.m.
From the sideline
- Naches Valley’s Mitchell Helgert and Goldendale’s Gwen Gilliam, both seniors, picked up WIAA athlete of the week honors this week. Helgert posted four straight first-period pins to win last Saturday’s 152-pound bracket at the Norton Memorial Invitational. Gilliam averaged 21 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and five assists in three games last week.
- Regional wrestling sites have been set with Hanford (4A), East Valley-Spokane (2A), Toppenish (1A) and Highland (2B) for the boys and Hanford (4A-3A) and Warden (2A-1A) for the girls.
- In back-to-back games earlier this month, Eisenhower freshman Damian Pimentel hit seven 3-pointers for a season-high 27 points at Moses Lake and then the next night made three triples and netted 21 points against Eastmont.
- Zillah’s 11-game win streak, which has vaulted the Leopards to second in the 1A boys AP poll and first in the state RPI, has been helped by the emergence of freshman Dekker Van De Graaf. The 6-foot-5 wing has scored in double figures in all but one game this month and has pushed his season average to 10.5.
- Sophomores are leading the way among local CWAC teams in 3-point field goals. With her seven triples on Tuesday, Prosser’s Adriana Milanez has 34 in 14 games, and Selah’s Jackson Pepper has made 40 in 15 games. Prosser’s Koby McClure, also a sophomore, has pitched in 34 in 14 games.
- The WIAA will hold Hall of Fame ceremonies for the Class of 2021 and 2022 on May 3 at the Renton Pavilion Events Center. For 2021 the inductees are Shelly Thiel (administrator), Marty Fortin (contributor), Tara Davis (athlete), Eric Sandberg (athlete) and Phil Lonborg (coach). For 2022 they include Dave Tikker (administrator), Dale Blair (contributor), Jennifer Stinson-Greeny (athlete), Bruce Harrell (athlete), Suzanne Marble (coach) and Tim Stevens (official).
