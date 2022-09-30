While not wanting to overload the importance of one game to start a conference season, East Valley’s football team didn’t have much choice with last week’s CWAC lid-lifter against Ephrata.
It was, after all, a rematch for 27 seniors that carried a memory worth building a season around.
A year ago in Ephrata, the Red Devils lost 7-6 in the most stinging loss of a tough-luck season. EV scored in the third quarter but missed converting the two-point try. Ephrata responded with its touchdown, booted the PAT through and won the thing by a point.
“I think it all started a year ago with the way we lost that game,” said senior quarterback Garin Gurtler. “We walked in here today really wanting to win this game.”
Which East Valley did and with a delicious dose of retaliation, 29-28, on a two-point conversion in overtime. Gurtler and his offense survived some extreme swings, scoring on its first three possessions but then following with two three-and-outs and two interceptions. That allowed the Tigers to pull even in the second half and use the momentum to score on the first play of the overtime.
“There were some big ups and some big downs,” Gurtler said. “I was just trying to keep my poise and keep my confidence, which isn’t easy in those situations. But I wanted to help our guys believe we could win this game.”
Gurtler finding Reagan Miller in the back corner for the conversion pass was the capper but there were plenty of heroes swallowed up by the post-game celebration. Miller was definitely one of them and not just for that catch — over two hours earlier he intercepted a pass in the end zone on fourth down that turned away Ephrata’s first drive, which covered 77 yards.
EV’s defense did its share of bending against Ephrata’s playmaking offense, but the Red Devils also turned the ball over on downs three times. The biggest came in the fourth quarter when dual-threat quarterback Travis Hendrick had two short-yardage cracks at a first down inside EV’s 10 but was held for no gain. The second try was on fourth-and-3 when Ephrata opted to not attempt a field goal in a 21-21 game.
“This was a huge game for us,” said EV coach Eric Berg. “We didn’t want to make too much of it but our seniors remembered last year and this was a game they wanted. It’s a testament to the kids, and it feels nice to come out on the other end of one of these.”
Another crosstown OT?
On the topic of overtime, here we go again — Eisenhower vs. Davis.
Setting aside the current state of affairs with 0-4 records, this city rivalry is on a serious run of bonus time with three of the last four meetings forced to go beyond four quarters and the last two requiring double OT.
Davis won both of those marathons, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 16-10 in the second spring meeting of 2021 and then scoring the last two touchdowns in a 34-28 triumph last fall.
Eisenhower had won the previous five meetings, including a 41-35 overtime thriller in 2019.
In the 73rd clash on Friday, which weakness will be the difference? Davis has scored one touchdown in its last three games, and Eisenhower has given up over 40 points twice.
OT history made here
Having covered East Valley’s overtime victory last week, which came two weeks after the YHR was at a double OT marathon between Davis and Ellensburg, it’s worth noting that this fall marks the 50th anniversary of the state’s first overtime prep football game.
And it happened right here.
In Week 3 of the 1972 season, Toppenish defeated Wapato 27-21 on the first night of play for the Class AA Mid-Valley League, which opted the new overtime rule with the beginning of the state playoffs a year away.
The format was a 10-minute extra period with the winner being the first team to score. There was some confusion on the specifics, which led to a missed opportunity for the Wolves.
Wapato’s Dan Doornink — who else? — returned the OT kickoff 75 yards but the offense turned the ball over on downs at Toppenish’s 5, not realizing the sudden-death nature of the rule and not attempting a field goal on fourth down. On its second possession, the Wildcats punched in the winner with 5:16 on the clock.
This game featured two future NFL players — Doornink and Toppenish’s Fred Anderson.
Toppenish-Wapato games date back to 1910 and Friday’s game at Doornink Field will be the 122nd meeting.
Rams to be tested
While the numbers are down for Saturday’s 49th annual Sunfair Invitational, West Valley’s second-ranked boys still have a prime opportunity to measure up against the state’s best.
Included in the field are No. 3 Issaquah and No. 4 Lewis & Clark along with Portland’s Lincoln High, which last week won the Nike Danner Championships.
The girls meet will have three ranked 4A teams — Issaquah (4), Eisenhower (7) and West Valley (10).
The first varsity flight starts at 12:15 p.m. with the girls elite at 2:30 followed by the boys at 3. Grade-school and freshman races will run in the morning.
West Valley junior Caden Casteel, who won the Bellevue Invitational and the CBBN’s first all-league meet last week, was named a WIAA athlete of the week.
From the sideline
- Selah senior Izzy Vick lowered her school record in the 50-yard freestyle last week to 24.89 seconds, which moves her into the Valley’s all-time top 10 at No. 9.
- Zillah sophomore Jayden Salme missed the school record for passing yardage in a game by one yard last week, throwing for 389 yards and six touchdowns against Wahluke. Trey Delp set the record of 390 in 2015.
- Sunnyside junior Noah McNair has had double-digit receptions in each of his first four games. He’s got 41 catches for 546 yards.
