While the size of Saturday’s Davis Invitational track meet has been gradually depleted over the years, it is unmatched in the state for one thing.
Longevity.
A dozen schools will gather at Zaepfel Stadium to close out spring break and carry on a tradition that dates back to 1927, when Yakima High School hosted Wapato, Tieton, Naches and Lower Naches for a competition on a rock-strewn track where Davis’ baseball field is currently located.
The meet was organized by Yakima track coach Roy Schactler, who in 1925 led the Pirates to a state basketball championship and produced two unbeaten football teams in 1923 and 1925. His assistant Phil Foster took over the track program in 1931 and held the job for 21 years with a state team title in 1940.
Saturday’s first races on the track at 10 a.m. will be the boys and girls Foster Medley Relay, an event Phil introduced that includes a 600, 200, 400 and 800 (yards, of course, in those days). Having seen the event in the Olympics, Foster also added the triple jump in 1949 (the hop, step and jump, in those days).
In the first gathering in 1927, the 100-yard dash was won in 10.2 seconds by Yakima’s Ralph Carlton, who played with his brother Leonard on the championship basketball team two years earlier. That 10.2 is worth roughly 11.1 for 100 meters, darn fine even today considering the less than ideal surface.
“It was terrible, rocks and hard clay,” Foster told former YH-R sports editor Jim Scoggins in 1977 when he previewed the 50th anniversary of the meet. “It wasn’t full-sized either. You had to make a turn and a quarter more to make a quarter mile.”
As the Davis Invitational closes in on 100 years old, the meet records have become quite formidable. Some likely untouchable.
There’s the hand-timed sprint double of 10.5 and 20.7 by University’s Anthony Buchanan in 2000, and four years earlier a throws double by Lynnwood’s Ben Lindsey, who reached 65-2.5 in the shot and 198-10 in the discus. The oldest mark on the books for the girls is Adrienne Wilson’s long jump of 18-7 for University in 1995.
In addition to athletes from Davis, Eisenhower, Ellensburg and Wapato, other top teams in the field Saturday include Hanford, Pasco, Richland and Wenatchee.
First spring RPIs out
The WIAA released its first RPI state rankings for baseball, softball and boys soccer this week and Toppenish is No. 1 in Class 1A boys soccer.
The Wildcats are 4-0 in the SCAC West and 7-1-2 overall with four matches against ranked teams, having lost to East Valley (No. 3 in 2A), tied Cascade (No. 6 1A) and Wahluke (No. 8 1A) and defeated Highland (No. 9 1A). The SCAC is loaded with East leader Connell (4-0, 7-0-1) ranked fourth without any goals allowed yet. Connell doesn’t have a nonleague crossover with Toppenish, Highland or Wapato.
East Valley, at 5-0 in the CWAC and 9-0 overall, has wins over two ranked teams in Toppenish and Othello (No. 9 2A). The Red Devils resume play on Saturday hosting Selah at noon. Columbia River is No. 1 in 2A with an 8-0 record and 40-0 goal differential.
In the baseball rankings, West Valley and Davis are No. 8 and 9 in 4A. The Rams (3-1 CBBN, 5-1 overall) will finish their series at Sunnyside on Friday while the Pirates (7-0, 8-0) travel to Eastmont. WV and Davis won’t meet until the final week of the regular season next month. Moses Lake (6-0, 7-1) isn’t in the top 10 but next week’s series with Davis will obviously be a big one.
Ephrata is ranked No. 1 in 2A (4-0, 9-1) but the Tigers just lost 9-4 to No. 2 W.F. West on Tuesday. Selah (5-1, 7-3) is No. 3 and will host Ephrata for a CWAC doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The Vikings split with W.F. West on March 12.
Naches Valley (2-0 SCAC West, 7-2 overall) is No. 3 in 1A with East teams College Place (7) and Royal (8) also in the top 10. The Rangers have split with College Place and will play at Royal on April 22. NV also strengthened its nonleague schedule with plenty of CWAC foes, having faced Ephrata last week and with a trip to Selah on Tuesday. It also had a pair of games against East Valley later this month.
All-Star basketball set
Sunnyside High School will host the All-Star Classic basketball games on April 23.
The Tri-Cities will once again square off against the Yakima area with the girls game scheduled for 2 p.m. followed by the boys at 4. Both games will be televised by SWX.
Rosters will be finalized and announced soon.
Locals medal at Showcase
Two-time state champion Oscar Alvarez of Granger placed fifth at 120 pounds last weekend at the National High School Recruiting Showcase in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Competing for Victory Wrestling, Alvarez won his placing final with a 10-2 major decision. In February, he captured the Class 2B state title at 113 pounds and finished with a 116-8 prep record.
Selah senior Judah Yates, a third-place medalist in 2A at Mat Classic, placed eighth in Iowa at 170 pounds.
From the sideline
• Ellensburg’s Dylan Philip, the MVP of the 2A state basketball tournament for the unbeaten Bulldogs, finished her four-year career with 1,446 points. Despite a pandemic-limited junior season, that’s good for third in school history behind Kayla Standish (2,076) and Tiffanie Ulmer (1,450).
• Naches Valley sophomore pitcher Luke Jenkins was named a WIAA athlete of the week for 1A boys this week following his complete-game, 11-strikeout shutout against Toppenish on April 1.
• Since we’ve mentioned RPI rankings, Ellensburg has a pair of interesting nonleague doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday on their home fields. The baseball team is hosting Cedar Park Christian, which is ranked fourth in 1A, while the softball team takes on Clarkston, which is No. 6 in 2A.
• The night before the Davis Invitational track meet, Eisenhower is hosting the Pirates in CBBN boys soccer at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
• Zillah sophomore Mia Hicks shares the 1A state lead in the triple jump at 34-4. She’s also third in the 100 and 200 and fourth in the long jump. Teammate Kassy Garza is tied for second in the high jump.
