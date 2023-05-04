A year ago, the Valley’s best time in the boys 4x100 for the entire season was 44.39 seconds. Now, well before the postseason starts, that doesn’t even make the top seven.
Yes, despite an extended run of chilly, wet and windy weather, it’s been an exceptionally fast spring. Especially with a baton.
Heading into Thursday’s league meets, Eisenhower (43.12), West Valley (43.51) and Sunnyside (43.53) own the top three times in the CBBN, Ellensburg (43.31) and East Valley (43.67) rank first and third in the CWAC and Toppenish (44.28) is the pacesetter in the SCAC.
One reason for the sudden drop in the sprint relay is having a pair of first-year elite closers in West Valley’s Ben Pupplo and Ellensburg’s Colton Magruder. Put a 10.8 kid on anchor and you’ll be very competitive.
The intriguing crew is at Eisenhower, which has a trio of seniors that has been together for three years. Last year the Cadets ran a modest 44.55, but last week they ran the program’s second-fastest time ever. Joshua Jaiyeola is the fastest of the bunch in the 100 at 11.09 and he is joined by classmates Oliver Barron and Hector Bombela and junior Judah Oldenkamp.
Coach Phil English said the team’s baton passes last week “were world class,” which is at the heart of all relay success. Both Eisenhower and West Valley were aiming to lower their times even more on Saturday at the Shoreline Invitational but ran into trouble. English said the Cadets were on their way to possibly breaking 43 seconds before Barron pulled up with a hamstring strain they hope isn’t too serious, and West Valley was disqualified.
With warmer weather and full health, a wave of long-standing school records are likely to fall in the run-up to state. Eisenhower’s 4x100 record is 42.73 set in 1997 and others are within reach — West Valley 42.86 (2004), Ellensburg 42.89 (1997), Sunnyside 43.37 (1999) and East Valley 43.4 (1982).
Getting too many breaks
It’s good that Selah’s Izzy Vick has been such a stellar softball player in club ball that she secured a scholarship with the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, where the program competes in the NCAA Div. I Summit League.
Her luck with high school ball, well, that’s been nothing short of heartbreaking.
After missing her entire freshman season and most of 2021 because of the pandemic, Vick broke a thumb while sliding into a base early last season. Wearing a glove this season for protection, she broke her thumb in the other hand while sliding.
Despite losing one of the best outfielders in the state, the Vikings (12-8) have regrouped and will take a 10-game win streak into next week’s CWAC district tournament.
Vick, fortunately, was plenty healthy in the fall when she was the 2A state swimming runner-up in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
Next level
- Wapato’s KK Bass, who led the Wolves to back-to-back state basketball trophies and was first-team, all-tournament in doing so, will join Western Washington’s program in the fall. The Vikings are the reigning GNAC champions and coming off a 24-4 season.
- Toppenish’s Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, who hasn’t lost a high school wrestling match since her freshman year, will be a teammate of Cameron Guerin’s next season. Rodriguez-Rios has committed to McKendree University, a national powerhouse coached by Davis graduate Alexio Garcia. Guerin, a junior, is a three-time national champion for the Bearcats.
- CWAC boys basketball player of the year Emmett Fenz announced last week he’s headed to Southern Oregon, a member of the NAIA Cascade Conference coming off a 20-11 season. Toppenish’s Shane Rivera, who shared SCAC West MVP honors with Naches Valley’s Porter Abrams, is headed to Highline Community College.
- Melissa and Emiliano Zuniga, senior siblings who were both two-time state qualifiers in the 100 butterfly for Toppenish, plan to swim at Pacific Lutheran in the fall.
CBBN’s final day
The regular season for CBBN baseball and boys soccer comes to a close on Friday and there’s a lot at stake at the top.
West Valley’s baseball team treks to Moses Lake for a doubleheader with both teams tied for first at 14-2. Brody Mills blanked the Mavericks 8-0 on Tuesday to open the series, and Steven Johnson and Tommy Meluskey are set for the finales.
While a split would result in co-league champions, West Valley would earn the top seed and homefield for the district championship based on the 2-1 head-to-head advantage.
Davis is tied for third with Eastmont at 9-7 and they will meet in a loser-out district game on May 12. Who gets to host that game will be decided on Friday with the Pirates playing two against Wenatchee (6-10) while Eastmont hosts Sunnyside (2-14). Eastmont won the league series against Davis, 2-1.
Soccer is even tighter with Davis, Eastmont and Wenatchee all tied for first at 8-3. The Pirates have a head-to-head opportunity playing at Eastmont on Friday while Wenatchee takes on Eisenhower, which has five league wins along with Sunnyside and Moses Lake.
The CBBN’s first-round soccer matches will be played Tuesday with the championship on Thursday.
Farewell to Rudy
Othello softball will come to Yakima on Saturday having already wrapped up the league title heading into a doubleheader at East Valley.
But expect the Huskies to still be highly motivated to close out an unbeaten CWAC run for coach Rudy Ochoa, who’s in his final season.
Othello’s Hall of Famer took over the program in 1996 and has produced four state champions and had a runner-up finish last season. He has 10 seniors for his farewell tour and they are 10-0 in league, 15-3 overall and No. 4 in the state’s 2A RPI.
Selah has a bye on Saturday and is done at 8-4 in second place, but Ephrata (7-3) is hoping to jump over the Vikings with a sweep over Prosser. That would give the Tigers the No. 2 seed and a home game for the district semifinals.
East Valley (7-3), of course, has something to say about that with a chance to go head-to-head with Othello on Saturday.
Up and down the Valley
- West Valley finished fourth at the 76th Inland Empire tennis tournament, scoring 135 points in the 54-team event. Dhruv Kumar and Pete Kegley were third in No. 1 boys doubles, Axel Fulton was second in No. 2 singles, Hollis Bendall and Mikah Gilroy were second on No. 2 mixed doubles, and Max Fleming and Jaden Holt were second in No. 3 boys doubles.
- Toppenish baseball has won 12 of its last 13 games and takes a 15-4 record into a SCAC district opener at home on Tuesday. The West Division will have a three-team playoff for two district spots on Saturday. Wapato, Zillah and La Salle will meet in Toppenish starting at 10 a.m.
- Yakama Tribal sophomore Ma-Lena McClellan (track) and East Valley junior Jacob Russell (soccer) were named WIAA athletes of the week on Thursday.
