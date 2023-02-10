Who’s got the toughest road to Mat Classic?
None of Saturday’s regional tournaments offer an easy front door to the state championships, of course, but there’s always a lively debate about which ones are loaded, overloaded or simply over-the-top brutal.
With seven classifications now — five boys and two girls — regionals are also not created equal as they once were with four berths from each site. That’s because there will be three sizes of state tournaments. Here’s the breakdown:
20 entries: 4A-3A girls, 3A boys.
16 entries: 4A boys, 2A boys.
12 entries: 2A-1A-B girls, 1A boys, B boys.
It’s a bit of a tangled mess and scanning through 27 regionals and their various criteria for advancement makes your head spin, but back on the topic of toughest regional. There’s a clear front-runner for our wrestlers and that would be the Class B Region 2 gathering at Highland, where District 5 and 6 will converge.
These two districts have six of the top 10 teams and No. 1-ranked wrestlers in 10 of the 14 weights. Top-ranked Tonasket will clash with reigning state champ and third-ranked Granger and there’s plenty more after that. At least there are only three regionals in this class so the top four placers will advance.
It’ll be a tough go in Toppenish as well at the 1A Region 3 boys tournament, and not necessarily for the Wildcats. Only the top three will move on to Tacoma and uber-deep Toppenish is likely to gobble up a ton of those spots. The good news is this regional only consists of the SCAC’s nine teams.
Highland and Toppenish are the only close sites on Saturday with everyone else hitting the highway.
All of our 4A boys and girls are headed to Hanford, where matches begin at 9:15 a.m. and the top four move on to Tacoma. Fifteen schools are involved here from the CBBN, Mid-Columbia and Greater Spokane League. For the boys that means three of the top seven teams with No. 1 Sunnyside, No. 4 Chiawana and No. 7 Hanford. For the girls it’s even more congested with five of the top 10 in Moses Lake (2), Davis (4), Sunnyside (7), Chiawana (8) and Hermiston (10).
The CWAC boys are headed to Spokane to clash with the GSL in the 13-school 2A Region 4 tournament at East Valley.
Toppenish’s girls, the best in the state for all classes, will be competing in the 2A-1A-B Region 3 tournament at Warden, where the top three earn Mat Classic berths.
When it’s all done this weekend, the WIAA should have state brackets posted on Sunday.
-
CBBN’s final weekend
Heading into the final two days of the CBBN’s regular season, Davis and West Valley don’t have to leave town.
With a two-game lead, Davis’ boys (9-1) can clinch the league title outright and host the district championship game with a victory at Eisenhower on Friday. The Pirates then host West Valley on Saturday, looking to avenge their lone league loss.
It’s a three-way fight for the No. 2 seed and guaranteed spot in the district championship with West Valley and Eastmont tied at 7-3 and Sunnyside even in the win column at 7-4. The Rams, who lost at Eastmont last month, host the Wildcats on Friday.
Davis (10-0) and Sunnyside (9-2) have already locked up the pairing for the girls district championship, which the Pirates will host on Feb. 16. Eisenhower is in third at 6-4 with games left against Davis and Wenatchee.
Eisenhower had intended to have its annual Hall of Fame inductions Friday but has postponed the event to the fall.
District play-in games will be played on Tuesday.
-
First Knight
As a member of Sunnyside’s wrestling team, which is ranked No. 1 in 4A, Rykker Schilperoort has a bit of a split personality.
First of all, he’s a senior leader and valuable contributor, having placed third at 132 pounds at Saturday’s CBBN district tournament, where the Grizzlies amassed a record 505.5 points.
But he attends Sunnyside Christian, which does not have a wrestling program. He competes in two other sports for the Knights and could become the school’s first state qualifier in wrestling.
It’ll be a tall task at Saturday’s 4A Region 4 tournament, especially since reigning state champion and teammate Alejandro Fernandez is in his weight class. There are five wrestlers ranked among the state’s top eight in his regional bracket, but Schilperoort is squarely in the mix with a 23-11 record. The top four placers advance to Mat Classic and fifth place will be a state alternate.
-
Westward Ho
With its sweep of Tuesday’s first-round district boys games, the SCAC West is guaranteed to take two of the three state berths.
In Friday’s semifinals, Zillah will host La Salle while Naches Valley travels to Toppenish, which will be the host site for the finals on Feb. 18.
The West outscored the East 267-166 on Tuesday. The four East teams are still alive in the consolation bracket but will eventually run into the semifinal losers on Thursday.
The West girls, who opened district play Thursday night after press time, have generally dominated crossover play as well but East champion College Place is 18-2. The losses were to Wapato (82-59) and Zillah (64-43) but the Hawks did beat Toppenish at home last month as part of their eight-game win streak.
- In the EWAC boys, the East was pretty rough on the West winning three of four district openers on Tuesday.
West champ Cle Elum (19-2), however, advanced easily and will host Tri-Cities Prep on Friday for a 6 p.m. semifinal. The Warriors opened the season with a 30-point win over TCP.
With its 85-36 win over Warden to open the postseason, Cle Elum topped 80 points for the ninth time. The team’s only losses have been to King’s, ranked fifth in 1A, and Burbank, the 2B poll leader. The Warriors, who fell at Burbank 76-59 in their second game, are on track for a rematch in the district championship on Feb. 18 at Granger.
CE’s Luke Chafin surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday, and with Grandview’s Natalee Trevino doing the same on Wednesday that brings the Valley’s total to nine players to reach the milestone this season. Chafin’s teammate Joel Kelly appears to be the next in line with 951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.