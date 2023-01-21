From Prosser to Othello, Toppenish further confirmed its status as the best wrestling program in the state on Saturday.
With four champions and 13 total placers, Top-Hi's boys rolled up 426 points to beat reigning 4A state champion Chiawana at Prosser's 28-team Rumble in the Valley while the Wildcats' girls squad had three champions and 292 points to nearly double the score of the runner-up at Othello's 60-team Lady Huskies Invitational.
Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Marcos Torrez (145) and Darrell Leslie (220) were winners for the Toppenish boys, who amassed their high point total without the three Zuniga brothers. Leslie won his final by fall while Romero, Estrada and Torrez combined to outscore their opponents 28-4 in the finals.
Ellensburg placed fifth with two champions in Francisco Ayala (160) and Logan Stolen (170). The Valley's other winners were Grandview's undefeated Evan Benitez (126), Granger's Conan Northwind (195) and Davis' Miguel Angel Galvez (285). In a showdown of state champions, Northwind earned a 3-2 overtime win over Toppenish's Kaiden Kintner.
At Othello, Mia Zuniga (100), Sophia Torrez (105) and Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) were the Wildcats' winners. Sunnyside's Alexxus Ramos (110) and Wapato's Lexie Garza (130) also claimed victories.
Torriez, Rodriguez-Rios and Garza are all undefeated and Zuniga and Ramos have lost only once this season.
-
Rumble in the Valley
At Prosser
Top teams: Toppenish 426, Chiawana 352, Tahoma 302, Othello 276, Ellensburg 252. Local: Grandview 145, Zillah 136, Granger 121, Eisenhower 120, Prosser 115, East Valley 101, Davis 62, Goldendale 56, Selah 53,
Local placers
106: 1, Steve Romero (T).
113: 1, Adan Estrada (T); 8, Emmanuel Vela (T).
120: 4, Abel Acosta (P); 7, Noah Rodriguez (T).
126: 1, Evan Benitez (Grd); 4, Will Chichenoff (Ike); 7, Jack Eyler (Ell); 8, Adrian Alvarez (Grg).
132: 6, Memo Abundez (Se); 8, Leonardo Hernandez (Grg).
138: 3, Julian Sanchez (Grd); 8, Matthew Gray (Go).
145: 1, Marcos Torrez (T); 4, Jose Gatica (T).
152: 5, Colin Attaway (EV); 7, Luke Bayne (Ell).
160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Cody Northwind (Grg); 3, Seth Ordaz (T).
170: 1, Logan Stolen (Ell); 3, Armando John (T); 7, Breck Hammond (Ell); 8, Leonardo Moreno (Z).
182: 2, Neo Medrano (P); 4, Sean Davis (Ell); 7, Adam Garcia (T).
195: 1, Conan Northwind (Grg); 2, Kaiden Kintner (T); 3, Aidan Ford (Z); 4, Josh Luna (T); 8, Wyatt Boyer (Ell).
220: 1, Darrell Leslie (T); 6, Jaxon Utter (Ell).
285: 1, Miguel Angel Galvez (D); 2, Anthony Nava (T); 8, Jacob Thomas Marks (P).
-
Lady Huskie Invitational
At Othello
Top teams: Toppenish 292, Othello 152.5, Orting 130, Hermiston 126, La Grande, Ore. 114. Local: Sunnyside 110, Davis 105, Grandview 78, Goldendale 63.5, Prosser 55, Eisenhower 50.5, Granger 49.5, Wapato 47, Zillah 46, West Valley 35, East Valley 26, Naches Valley 23, Selah 20.
Local placers
100: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 3, Lynette Espinoza (D).
105: 1, Sophia Torrez (T).
110: 1, Alexxus Ramos (Su); 4, Kiara Torres (Grg); 5, Emely Arreola (D); 6, Jaazaniah Lustre (Z).
120: 4, Vania Diego (T); 6, Natalie Pinon (T).
125: 2, Kendra Perez (T); 4, Sydney Masengale (WV).
130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 2, Sara Ortega (T); 4, Haliyah Yanez (D).
135: 2, Ruby Clark (T); 5, Madison Kiemele (Go).
145: 4, Delilah Chavez (Su); 6, Islah Alcala (T).
155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T); 4, Shealynn Spino (Ike).
170: 2, Jocelyn Velasco (T).
190: 2, Makayla Torres (T); 3, Ihanna Perez (Grd).
235: 5, Leslie Gutierrez (P).
-
Mat Animal Invitational
At Quincy
Top teams: Tonasket 200, Wapato 167.5, Lakeside 161, Naches Valley 140. Local: Selah 65, Goldendale 59, Cle Elum 42.
Local highlights — 106: 4, Gio Castro (W). 120: 4, Aiden Badonie (W). 132: 3, Raul Sanchez III (W); 4, Gavin George (NV). 138: 4, Storey Woodbury (Go). 145: 3, Ty Moore (NV). 152: 1, Mitchell Helgert (NV); 3, Seth Lucatero (Go). 160: 3, Mario Lamas (Se); 4, Bodie Stonecipher (NV). 170: 4, Josiah Beiter (CE). 182: 1, Jorge Mendoza (W). 220: 3, Erik Martin (Se). 285: 3, Angel Leyva (W).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.