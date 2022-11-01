Kailey Willsey’s 10 aces and Kathleen Velasquez’s 40 assists helped Davis open its postseason with a 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN district volleyball Tuesday night.
The third-seeded Pirates move on to the district finals at West Valley on Saturday. Davis will face No. 5 Eastmont, which eliminated Moses Lake 3-0 on Tuesday, in a loser-out match at 2 p.m.
Wenatchee and West Valley will meet in the championship match at noon with the loser coming back to play the Eastmont-Davis winner for the CBBN’s second state berth at 4 p.m.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 13-13, 2 aces, 19 kills, 12 perfect passes, 8 digs, 1 block; Kailey Willsey 22-27 serving, 10 aces, 12 kills, 2 pp, 3 blocks, 1 assist; Litzy Carrillo 18-19 serving, 6 kills, 15 pp, 15 digs; Camryn Birch 8-9 serving, 6 kills, 1 pp, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Kathleen Velasquez 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs, 1 block, 40 assists; Sally Gargus 1 kill, 29 pp, 12 digs; Rose Pineda 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 13 pp, 7 digs, 1 assist; Sienna Kerrigan 3 digs; Leslie Suarez 2 pp.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EPHRATA 2: At Ephrata, the fifth-ranked Bulldogs had to dig deep for this one, rallying for a 23-25, 25-19. 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory push their league mark to 11-0. Ellensburg wraps up league play on Thursday hosting Othello.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 25 kills, 20 digs, 7 perfect passes, 31 digs, 5 blocks; Alana Marrs 9 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Sailor Walker 2 blocks; Hazel Murphy 9 kills, 5 digs; Parker Lyyski 7 kills, 4 blocks; Leah Drexler 6 aces, 7 pp, 32 digs, 6 assists; Lilly Button 24 assists, 23 digs; Kacey Mayo 14 assists, 10 digs; Taylor Alder 10 pp, 17 digs; Leah Lewis 5 aces, 8 digs.
OTHELLO 3, PROSSER 1: At Othello, the Huskies won at home 17-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 to push their league mark to 5-6 heading into Thursday’s finale at Ellensburg. Prosser will host East Valley on Thursday.
Prosser highlights: Julianna Phillips 5 kills, 3 blocks; Lay’lee Dixon 5 kills, 1 block; Kendra Groeneveld 12 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces; Adriana Milanez 26 digs; Ally Denny 10 digs, 2 aces; Bella Peal 2 aces.
GRANDVIEW 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At East Valley, Sienna Black and Natalie Copeland combined for 24 kills to spark the Greyhounds to a 25-17 28-26 20-25 25-20 win.
Grandview has a bye during Thursday’s league finales and finished 4-8 in CWAC play.
Grandview highlights: Sienna Black 13 kills, 5 blocks; Natalie Copeland 11 kills, 2 aces; Natalee Trevino 6 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs; Jazmine Richey 8 kills, 9 digs; Mía Sanchez 37 assists, 8 digs; Annabelle Alvarez 8 digs; Amaya Benitez 6 digs, 2 kills; Baylee Hamm 7 digs; Chantel Rosales 6 digs.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 5 kills, 2 digs; Jacqueline Ramirez 4 pp, 4 digs; Allyson Bender 14 assists; Mya Alvarado 9 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs; Tori Goodell 5 kills, 3 pp, 1 ace, 3 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 4 kills, 1 block; Alexi Ramirez 1 assist, 5 pp, 4 digs; Jalee Anderson 6 pp, 4 digs; Hailey Randolph 4 kills; Keegan Fernandez 7 kills, 2 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 3 kills, 7 pp, 3 aces, 10 digs; Maycee Overacker 6 assists, 6 digs.
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At La Salle, the West champion Lightning swept 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 for its 17th straight win and will host Connell in Thursday’s semifinal round at 6 p.m.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 1 ace, 15 kills, 6 digs; Tatum Marang 2 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 2 assists; Anelisa Ramirez 3 kills, 2 digs; Malia Wheeler 4 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs, 27 assists; Natalia Ramirez 3 digs; Angeles Flores 7 digs; Genevieve McCoy 1 kills; Natalie Overby 2 kills.
TOPPENISH 3, ROYAL 1: At Toppenish, the West runner-up Wildcats prevailed 25-8, 21-25, 25-20, 25-7 and moves on to the semifinals to face East champion College Place on Thursday at 6 p.m. College Place defeated Wapato 3-0 in the first round.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 1 ace, 14 digs; Anahi Santacruz 5 aces, 12 digs, 7 kills; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 7 digs, 24 assists; Reese Meninick 2 aces, 15 digs, 3 kills; Tatiana Camacho 2 aces, 3 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks.
CONNELL 3, ZILLAH 0: At Connell, the East runner-up Eagles prevailed 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 and advanced to the semifinals to take on La Salle. Zillah will host Kiona-Benton in a loser-out match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Zillah highlights: Jacelyn Yearout 25 assists; Emma Flood 6 digs; Kya Gonzales 6 kills, 4 digs; Liz Walle 4 kills, 3 blocks; Marissa Magana 3 kills; Mia Hicks 12 kills.
EWAC DISTRICT
GOLDENDALE 3, WARDEN 0: At Goldendale, Taryn Rising and Brook Blain combined for 23 kills as the West champion Timberwolves swept their postseason opener 25-14, 25-18, 25-21.
Goldendale advances to Wednesday’s semifinals at Burbank and will face Walla Walla Valley, a 3-0 winner over Cle Elum, at 5 p.m.
Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 12 kills, 8 digs, 10 perfect passes; Brook Blain 11 kills, 3 blocks; Brylee Mulrony 13 pp, 10 digs; Gwen Gilliam 16-17 serving, 9 pp, 10 digs, 3 kills; Lydia Hanning 13-13 serving, 2 kills, 1 block; Lexi Molnar 7 digs; Emily Tindall 18-19 serving, 13 digs, 22 assists, 1 kill; Ada Garner 5 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace.
GRANGER 3, RIVER VIEW 0: At Granger, Marian Alaniz’s 25-for-28 serving with six aces helped the Spartans win the first-round match 29-27, 27-25, 25-13.
Granger will play Tri-Cities Prep, a 3-0 winner over Mabton, in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at Burbank.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 13-14 serving, 4 aces, 1 kill, 22 assists, 6 digs, 5 pp; Eliana Rios 3-5 serving, 6 digs, 16 pp; Alyssa Roman 15-17 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills; 8 digs, 8 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 5-7 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs, 6 pp; Marian Alaniz 25-28 serving, 6 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs, 3 pp; Amy Torres 6-7 serving, 11 kills, 4 digs, 6 pp; Stacey Cruz 6 digs, 4 pp; Estrella Valencia 3 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.