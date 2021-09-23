FOOTBALL
CBBN
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside=82=480=5.9=7
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis=19=194=10.2=3
Jorge Garcia, Esienhower=30=123=4.1=0
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower=23=119=5.2=3
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside=66-97=823=9=3
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower=56-92=819=5=3
Skyler Cassel, West Valley=23-38=320=3=1
Jason Chavez, Davis=6-14=47=0=0
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower=22=488=22.2=3
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside=21=285=13.6=4
Noah McNair, Sunnyside=15=234=15.6=2
Ben Trammell, West Valley=6=177=29.5=2
Javon Davis, Eisenhower=15=152=10.1=0
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside=15=120=8.0=2
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
Myles Newhouse, Sunnyside=9=0=0=54
Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside=4=0=0=24
Ricardo Acevedo, Davis=3=0=0=18
Nahum Garent, Eisenhower=3=0=0=18
Tieg Gilman, Eisenhower=3=0=0=18
CWAC
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Riley Saldivar, East Valley=49=262=5.4=2
Evan Bridger, Grandview=42=209=5.0=3
Clayton Westfall, Selah=25=136=5.4=2
Carlos Ramirez, Selah=20=117=5.9=0
Chaco Gomez, Grandview=21=114=5.4=2
Cade Harris, Prosser=13=113=8.7=1
George Wright, Ellensburg=28=74=2.6=3
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Kaiden Rivera, Prosser=72=112=695=7=2
Joe Bugni, Ellensburg=48=77=439=1=5
Garin Gurtler, East Valley=31-70=336=3=4
Ferrell Medina, Grandview=19-36=218=2=5
Andre Moore, Selah=15-22=128=0=0
Robert Gomez, Grandview=5-10=111=1=1
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Isaac Kernan, Prosser=16=189=11.8=0
Ryler Fortier, Ellensburg=16=145=9.1=0
Carson Knautz, East Valley=14=120=8.6=2
Goerge Wright, Ellensburg=12=116=9.7=0
Chris Veloz, Prosser=12=98=8.1=1
Evan Bridger, Grandview=2=93-46.5=1
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
Evan Bridger, Grandview=4=2=0=26
Cade Harris, Prosser=3=0=0=18
Clayton Westfall, Selah=3=0=0=18
George Wright, Ellensburg=3=0=0=18
Chaco Gomez, Grandview=2=0=0=12
Carson Knautz, East Valley=2=0=0=12
Nate Robinson, Prosser=2=0=0=12
SCAC West
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Braydon Flood, Zillah=54=448=8.3=7
Timmy Torres, Toppenish=35=279=8.0=1
Ivan Torres, Zillah=34=221=6.5=1
Tyron Garcia, Wapato=39=178=4.6=2
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley=23=126=5.5=2
Brady Damron, Zillah=7=119=17.0=2
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Josh Perez, Toppenish=56=71=993=16=0
Grant Osborn, Naches Valley=32-58=404=3=2
Aidan Rigdon, Wapato=29-72=357=3=9
Braydon Flood, Zillah=8-24=75=0=3
Luis Garcia, La Salle=4-20=46=0=2
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Jason Grant, Toppenish=22=506=23=8
Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley=16=226=14.1=1
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato=8=202=25.3=3
Nick Cortes, Toppenish=10=193=19.3=4
Shane Rivera, Toppenish=12=134=11.2=2
Izaiah Maldonado, Toippenish=9=115=12.8=1
Xander Hires, Naches Valley=8=105=13.1=2
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
Braydon Flood, Zillah=8=0=0=48
Jason Grant, Toppenish=8=0=0=48
Nick Cortes, Toppenish=4=0=0=24
Enrique Espinoza, Wapato=3=0=0=18
Brady Damron, Zillah=2=0=0=12
Tyron Garcia=2=0=0=12
Mitch Helgert, Naches Valley=2=0=0=12
EWAC West
RUSHING
Player, school=Att.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Caleb Smith, Goldendale=30=298=9.9=3
Jeffrey Bill, White Swan=35=226=6.5=1
PASSING
Player, school=Comp.-Att.=Yds.=TDs=Ints.
Kade Bomberger, Goldendale=20-31=415=8=1
Chance Abrams, White Swan=25-45=250=2=2
Salvador Gonzalez, Highland=7-38=100=0=4
RECEIVING
Player, school=Rec.=Yds.=Avg.=TDs
Roger Valdez, White Swan=16=180=11.3=2
Tyler Wells, Goldendale=8=172=21.5=3
Caleb Smith, Goldendale=5=161=32.2=3
Kendall Rosenkranz, Highland=4=59=14.75=0
SCORING
Player, school=TDs=PATs=FG=Pts.
Caleb Smith, Goldendale=6=0=0=36
Roger Valdez, White Swan=2=0=0=12
Tyler Wells, Goldendale=6=0=0=12
Ricky Cisneros, Granger=1=2=0=8
AP Poll
Class 4A: 1, Graham-Kapowsin; 2, Gonzaga Prep; 3, Lake Stevens; 4, Sumner; 5, Bothell; 6, Union; 7, Glacier Peak; 8, Kamiakin; 9, Skyview; 10, Puyallup. Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 3A: 1, Bellevue; 2, O’Dea; 3, Seattle Prep; 4, Yelm; 5, Eastside Catholic; 6, Kennewick; 7, Marysville-Pilchuck; 8, Spanaway Lake; 9, Ferndale; 10, Mt. Spokane. Others receiving 6 or more points: Mountain View 7.
Class 2A: 1, Tumwater; 2, Lynden; 3, Ridgefield; 4, North Kitsap; 5, Squalicum; 6, Archbishop Murphy; 7, Steilacoom; 8, Sedro-Woolley; 9, Prosser; 10, Enumclaw. Others receiving 6 or more points: Hockinson 9, Aberdeen 9.
Class 1A: 1, Royal; 2, Eatonville; 3, Toppenish; 4, Mount Baker; 5, Montesano; 6, Riverside; 7, Zillah; 8, Connell; 9, Lynden Christian; 10, LaCenter. Others receiving 6 or more points: King’s 8, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7.
Class 2B: 1, Kalama; 2, Napavine; 3, Okanogan; 4, Onalaska; 5, Toledo; 6, Burbank; 7, Forks; 8, Lind-Ritzville Sprague; 9, Chewelah; 10, Lake Roosevelt. Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1B: 1, Odessa; 2, Almira-Coulee-Hartline; 3, Lummi; 4, Naselle; 5, Pomeroy. Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 18, Sunnyside Christian 12.
VOLLEYBALL
Coaches poll
Class 4A: 1, Puyallup; 2, Lake Stevens; 3, Curtis; 4, Tahoma; 5, Camas; 6, West Valley-Yakima; 7, Bellarmine Prep; 8, Graham-Kapowsin; 9, (tie) Wenatchee and Richland.
Class 3A: 1, Mount Spokane; 2, Lakeside (Seattle); 3, Capital; 4, Kelso; 5, Eastside Catholic; 6, Ferndale; 7, Central Kitsap; 8, Mead; 9, Peninsula; 10, (tie) Kennewick, Arlington and Roosevelt.
Class 2A: 1, Ridgefield; 2, Burlington-Edison; 3, Washington; 4, White River; 5, Columbia River; 6, Ellensburg; 7, Steilacoom; 8, Pullman; 9, Tumwater; 10, (tie) Lynden and North Kitsap.
Class 1A: 1, Freeman; 2, (tie) Chelan and Overlake; 4, Castle Rock; 5, Lakeside; 6, Seattle Academy; 7, Annie Wright; 8, South Whidbey; 9, Lynden Christian; 10, King's.
Class 2B: 1, LaConner; 2, Colfax; 3, Kalama; 4, Goldendale; 5, Brewster; 6, Northwest Christian; 7, Walla Walla Valley; 8, Tri-Cities Prep; 9, (tie) Asotin and Toutle Lake.
Class 1B: 1, Oakesdale; 2, Odessa; 3, St. John-Endicott; 4, Darrington; 5, (tie) Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Mossyrock and Pomeroy; 8, Naselle; 9, Mount Vernon Christian; 10, (tie) Moses Lake Christian and Willapa Valley.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coaches poll
BOYS
Class 4A: 1, Kamiakin; 2, Camas; 3, Olympia; 4, Tahoma; 5, Lewis & Clark; 6, Eastlake; 7, Issaquah; 8, Eisenhower; 9, Wenatchee; 10, West Valley-Yakima.
Class 3A: 1, Blanchet; 2, Arlington; 3, Seattle Prep; 4, Gig Harbor; 5, North Central; 6, Mead; 7, Lakes; 8, Stadium; 9, Roosevelt; 10, Mercer Island.
Class 2A: 1, Sehome; 2, Selah; 3, Squalicum; 4, Cedarcrest; 5, Lakewood; 6, Columbia River; 7, Bellingham; 8, Port Angeles; 9, Anacortes; 10, Ephrata.
Class 1A: 1, Lakeside; 2, King’s; 3, Northwest; 4, Bellevue Christian; 5, Meridian; 6, Medical Lake; 7, Cedar Park Christian; 8, Seton Catholic; 9, Riverside; 10, College Place.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Liberty Bell; 2, St. George's; 3, Ilwaco; 4, Asotin; 5, Davenport; 6, Morton-White Pass; 7, Cedar Tree Christian; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Pope John Paul II; 10, Manson.
GIRLS
Class 4A: 1, Tahoma; 2, Bellarmine Prep; 3, Eastlake; 4, Lewis & Clark; 5, Camas; 6, South Kitsap; 7, Eisenhower; 8, Wenatchee; 9, West Valley-Yakima; 10, Lake Stevens.
Class 3A: 1, Mead; 2, Roosevelt; 3, Blanchet; 4, Central Kitsap; 5, Kennewick; 6, Gig Harbor; 7, Lake Washington; 8, North Central; 9, Rogers-Puyallup; 10, Liberty.
Class 2A: 1, Anacortes; 2, Ellensburg; 3, Sehome; 4, Washougal; 5, Bellingham; 6, Cedarcrest; 7, Fort Vancouver; 8, West Valley-Spokane; 9, Shelton; 10, Burlington-Edison.
Class 1A: 1, Seton Catholic; 2, Bush; 3, La Center; 4, Medical Lake; 5, Overlake; 6, King’s; 7, Cascade; 8, Lakeside; 9, Port Townsend; 10, Meridian.
Class 2B-1B: 1, Pope John Paul II; 2, Cedar Tree Christian; 3, Kettle Falls; 4, Liberty Bell; 5, St. George’s; 6, Ilwaco; 7, Trout Lake; 8, Northwest Christian; 9, Garfield-Palouse; 10, Manson.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Valley leaders
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:03.37, Ellensburg 2:14.54, Eisenhower 2:18.37, West Valley 2:21.44, East Valley 2:22.13.
200 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:04.01, Katie Ramos (Selah) 2:08.33, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 2:14.85, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:23.62, Robin Wiley (Selah) 2:25.96.
200 IM: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 2:20.07, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 2:46.76, Addy Flowers (Selah) 2:48.55, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ellensburg) 2:51.45, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 2:54.14.
50 free: Izzy Vick (Selah) 25.31, Sydney Dick (Ellensburg) 29.02, Gabi Young (Selah) 29.21, Baylee Manjarrez (Zillah) 29.39, Sierra Newell (Selah) 29.64.
100 fly: Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:09.14, Izzy Vick (Selah) 1:10.26, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 1:12.67, Isabelle Ehlis (Davis) 1:19.95, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:21.62.
100 free: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 56.66, Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 57.43, Izzy Vick (Selah) 57.47, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:04.70, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:07.39.
500 free: Katie Ramos (Selah) 6:00.51, Faith Wersland (Cle Elum) 6:19.90, Elise Ozanich (Selah) 6:29.15, Emily Holt (Ellensburg) 6:34.26, Robin Wiley (Selah) 6:42.36.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramos, Young, Ozanich, Vick) 1:50.36, Ellensburg 2:05.19, Sunnyside 2:05.80, Eisenhower 2:07.95, East Valley 2:08.78.
100 back: Anna Wersland (Cle Elum) 1:03.94, Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:03.95, Katie Ramos (Selah) 1:06.77, Melissa Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:17.87, Ila Child (Ellensburg) 1:18.08.
100 breast: Addie Mitchell (Eisenhower) 1:19.39, Jedida Alvarez (Grandview) 1:22.14, Gabi Young (Selah) 1:22.57, Baylee Manjarrez (Zillah) 1:23.83, Caitlin Strand (Selah) 1:24.95.
400 free relay: Selah (Vick, Young, Ozanich, Ramos) 4:17.44, Ellensburg 4:36.33, Davis 4:51.66, Eisenhower 4:52.52, West Valley 5:06.59.
GIRLS SOCCER
Valley scoring leaders
REPORTED THROUGH SEPT. 21
Player, school=Goals
Avah Farias, Highland=10
Shannah Mellick, East Valley=8
Miraya Castro Carrasco, Granger=8
Ivette Ramos, Highland=8
Lucia Martinez, Highland=5
Jes Lizotte, West Valley=4
Gabby Kurtz, West Valley=4
Jordyn Peterson, East Valley=4
Layne Rogel, Ellensburg=4
Kimberly Madrigal, Granger=4
Esperanza Haro, Eisenhower=3
Abby Botten, Ellensburg=3
Dylan Phillip, Ellensburg=3
Alejandra Gutierrez, Highland=3
Marisa Badillo, La Salle=3
Ashlyn Morford, Selah=3
Jes Lizotte, West Valley=3
