Updated prep standings for volleyball, girls soccer and slowpitch through Oct. 4:
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN: West Valley 6-0, Wenatchee 5-1, Davis 3-3, Moses Lake 3-3, Sunnyside 2-4, Eisenhower 1-5, Eastmont 1-5.
CWAC: Ellensburg 4-0, Ephrata 4-0, Selah 4-1, Othello 2-2, Grandview 1-4, Prosser 0-4, East Valley 0-4.
SCAC West: La Salle 4-0, Zillah 2-1, Toppenish 1-2, Wapato 1-2, Naches Valley 0-3.
EWAC West: Goldendale 6-0, Granger 5-1, Cle Elum 4-2, White Swan 3-3, Mabton 2-4, Kittitas 1-5, Highland 0-6.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN: West Valley 6-0, Wenatchee 5-1, Eastmont 4-2, Moses Lake 3-3, Eisenhower 2-4, Davis 1-5, Sunnyside 0-6.
CWAC: East Valley 7-0, Selah 4-4, Prosser 3-3, Grandview 3-4, Othello 3-4, Ellensburg 2-4, Ephrata 2-5.
SCAC West: Toppenish 3-0, La Salle 3-1, Zillah 1-2, Wapato 1-2, Naches Valley 0-3.
EWAC: Cle Elum 7-0, Highland 6-1, Goldendale 5-2, Mabton 3-3, Warden 3-3, Granger 2-5, Burbank 1-6, White Swan 0-7.
-
SLOWPITCH
CBBN: West Valley 4-0, Moses Lake 4-0, Davis 2-4, Eisenhower 0-2, Sunnyside 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.