Prep spotlights

Diana Camargo
Wapato cross country, senior
In the first race of her first cross country season, Camargo won the 20-team Ellensburg Co-ed Relays by 13 seconds over a 1.5-mile course. With a background mostly in wrestling, she has taken to running and racing in a hurry. In her first season of track and field last spring, Camargo qualified for state in the 1,600 and had a best of 5:20.62.
-
Aubrey Sanchez
East Valley swimming, freshman
This was some debut. After winning the 100-yard butterfly in her first individual high school race last Saturday, Sanchez then obliterated EV's school record in the 500 freestyle by nearly 50 seconds. She clocked 1:07.83 for a five-second victory in the 100 fly during the CWAC league meet, then swam 6:09.88 in the 500 free to capture that race by 28 seconds.
