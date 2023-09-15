Addison Johnston
Zillah soccer, sophomore
The Leopards turned to Johnston for an offensive outburst Saturday afternoon, when she scored her team's first five goals in a 6-1 win over Granger. A second team all-SCAC West selection a year ago, Johnston figures to be a key part of Zillah's offense this season. The Leopards will host Cascade (Leavenworth) Tuesday night before opening league play against Wapato on Thursday.
Macey Holloway
Ellensburg swimming, sophomore
An impressive start to the season for the Bulldogs sophomore included wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly against seven other local schools at the Prosser Aquatic Center. She added one more win in the 100 free Wednesday night at Selah, breaking one minute for the first time. The Yakima Valley's second-fastest swimmer in the 200 IM a year ago also anchored the winning 400 free relay team in Prosser and will compete there again on Saturday.
