Robert Haggerty
White Swan football, senior
With his career-high 301 yards rushing and four touchdowns in last week's 52-44 shootout win over Highland, Haggerty lifted his five-game season totals to 833 yards and nine touchdowns. Scoring on runs of 50, 65, 25 and 20 yards, Haggerty's 301 game was the second most in school history behind Frank Norwest's 44-year-old, one-time Valley record of 393 yards.
-
Kaylee Wheeler
La Salle volleyball, senior
With her team-high 15 kills on Tuesday, Wheeler led the Lightning to its ninth consecutive win and third sweep in a row. La Salle finished the first half of SCAC West play at 4-0, having outlasted Zillah and Toppenish in five sets, and in those four matches Wheeler amassed 84 kills for a stout 1-2 offensive punch alongside classmate Tatum Marang.
