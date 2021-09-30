Chance Abrams
White Swan football, senior
With a hand in every point of White Swan's 48-41 EWAC win over Dayton-Waitsburg last week, Abrams completed 12 of 19 passes for 275 yards, threw three touchdowns — all to junior Roger Valdez — and added three two-point conversion passes. He also ran for 205 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 25-yard pass in a tense back-and-forth game before a home crowd.
Shannah Mellick
East Valley soccer, sophomore
Making an immediate impact with CWAC first-team honors as a freshman, Mellick has found the net in a hurry to start her second season, scoring seven goals in her first three matches and lifting that to 11 heading into Thursday's match at Grandview. She recorded her first hat trick in EV's first league match and then picked up her second in a 3-2 victory at Quincy last week.
