Alexander Garcia-Widmer
West Valley tennis, senior
The Rams' senior co-captain and No. 1 singles player avenged his lone CBBN loss on Tuesday, rallying to beat Moses Lake's previously undefeated Marwan Warnick 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to help West Valley finished 12-0 in league. Last year's district runner-up was 8-1 in league, winning 16 of 19 sets and 76% of all games played in those 19 sets. Garcia-Widmer has been accepted into the University of Washington's Foster School of Business.
Tatiana Camacho
Toppenish track, sophomore
The triple-sport year rolls on after SCAC West first-team honors in volleyball and second-team recognition in basketball. Camacho is a force in the Valley throws, ranking first in the shot (38-5), second in the discus (112-1) and third in the javelin (106-7). A state medalist in all three as a freshman, she ranks second among the state's 1A throwers in the shot and is closing in on Micayla Wallahee's 2018 school record of 39-0.
