Prep spotlights

Alexander Garcia-Widmer

West Valley tennis, senior

The Rams' senior co-captain and No. 1 singles player avenged his lone CBBN loss on Tuesday, rallying to beat Moses Lake's previously undefeated Marwan Warnick 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to help West Valley finished 12-0 in league. Last year's district runner-up was 8-1 in league, winning 16 of 19 sets and 76% of all games played in those 19 sets. Garcia-Widmer has been accepted into the University of Washington's Foster School of Business.

Tatiana Camacho

Toppenish track, sophomore

The triple-sport year rolls on after SCAC West first-team honors in volleyball and second-team recognition in basketball. Camacho is a force in the Valley throws, ranking first in the shot (38-5), second in the discus (112-1) and third in the javelin (106-7). A state medalist in all three as a freshman, she ranks second among the state's 1A throwers in the shot and is closing in on Micayla Wallahee's 2018 school record of 39-0.

Having started here in the Herald-Republic sports department a few lifetimes ago, it's been my privilege to cover the high school beat in the Valley since 1987. Over the years I've tagged along with our teams to every corner of the state and somehow haven't missed a Mat Classic in Tacoma since it began in 1989 or the state cross country championships. My wife and I, both CWU graduates, raised a daughter here and love to spend time hiking on any trails from the Greenway to the Pacific Crest. When that energy isn't available, any coffee shops or breweries work just fine. Cheers! 

