Lexie Garza
Wapato wrestling, senior
Racing through the 130-pound bracket at last Saturday's 40-team Davis Girls Invitational, Garza recorded five pins with the longest match lasting 1 minute, 19 seconds. Her 54-second fall in the final lifted her season record to 26-1. Garza, who is ranked No. 1 in the state among small schools and No. 2 overall, earned a third-place medal at Mat Classic as a junior and was seventh as a freshman.
-
Joel Belaire
Riverside Christian basketball, senior
The Crusaders' four-year starter reached 1,000 points for his career last Friday, netting a season-high 35 to reach the milestone on his home floor against Waterville-Mansfield. Belaire is averaging 20.9 points through 11 games for Riverside Christian, which is 7-1 in the Central Washington 1B and 9-2 overall. The senior guard had 27 points in RC's lone league loss, a 55-53 setback at sixth-ranked Moses Lake Christian.
