Naylanee Strom
Toppenish volleyball, sophomore
The Wildcats will take the West's No. 2 seed and a four-match win streak into next week's SCAC district tournament and their setter provided plenty of momentum, delivering 104 assists and 18 aces in those four wins. Strom earned West Division first-team honors as a freshman, and this season teammates voted her to be a team captain as a 10th-grader. She's already owns three school records for assists and aces and is on pace to add a fourth.
-
Jaylin Golob
Granger volleyball, senior
Paced by her 72-for-76 serving with 32 aces, Golob led the Spartans to three straight EWAC West sweeps heading into Thursday's regular-season finale at White Swan. A first-team all-league setter last year as a junior, she also collected 58 assists during the last three matches. Golob was an all-league shortstop on the softball team last spring for Granger, which has locked up the West's No. 2 seed and will host a first-round district match on Tuesday.
