Isai Carrera
Sunnyside track, senior
Taking over the Valley lead in the 200 and 400, Carrera is also pacing the CBBN in the 200 at 22.27 and ranks second in the 400 at 50.58 — his first competitive race at that distance this season. On the same day as his 50.58, Carrera also ran 11.21 in the 100. The Grizzlies, who have run 43.53 in the 4x100, will be competing in the Inter City Championships on Friday at Zaepfel Stadium.
Avery Brewer
Selah softball, freshman
The only ninth-grader on the first team of the CWAC's all-league squad, Brewer has helped spark the Vikings' second-half surge, which includes a 10-game win streak heading into Thursday's first-round district game against Prosser at home. She struck out 10 in a complete game against East Valley, helped close out the sweep with an inning of relief and contributed four hits for the day.
