Titus Jeffrey
Grandview track, sophomore
After reaching two big career-best throws in a CWAC league meet at home, Jeffrey did it again two days later at last Saturday's Van Kuren Invitational in Cheney, throwing 51-1 in the shot and 144-10 in the discus. In the league meet, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder threw 50-2.75 and 144-1. Jeffrey's two Valley bests rank second in the state among sophomores regardless of classification.
Madi Morrison
East Valley softball, senior
The Red Devils are on a roll and the Big Bend signee has been a big part of it, having won her last five starts in April while issuing only two walks in 26 innings. She earned back-to-back wins this week over Ellensburg and West Valley. At the plate, 20-for-26 in the last seven games with 16 runs runs scored and 12 RBI while batting second in EV's potent lineup, which is averaging 15 runs in CWAC play.
