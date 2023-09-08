Nate Montes De Oca
Grandview football, sophomore
The Greyhounds' season got off to a strong start thanks to an impressive performance from Montes De Oca on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he rushed for 131 yards on 16 carries, and defensively Montes De Oca intercepted two passes in a 20-9 win over Wahluke. He'll try to keep that momentum going at home against Wapato Friday night.
Quinn Marang
La Salle volleyball, freshman
An impressive high school debut saw Marang record 11 kills, 13 assists and four digs for the Lightning in a come-from-behind five-set win over College Place. If you recognize that last name, it's because Quinn's mom, Nicole, coaches La Salle and Quinn's sister, Tatum, won the SCAC West Player of the Year award before heading to Missouri to play at Cottey College. Quinn and La Salle should be tested even more at the SunDome Volleyball Festival Friday, beginning with an 8 a.m. match against Sunnyside Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.