Gwen Gilliam
Goldendale volleyball, senior
Despite heavy graduation losses, the Timberwolves haven't dropped a set in EWAC play, are ranked fourth in Class 2B, and last week defeated 1A King's Way Christian in four with Gilliam breaking out for 13 kills, 28 digs and 19 perfect passes. Goldendale's ASB vice president and a team captain, Gilliam was an all-league basketball player who capped her junior year by placing third in doubles at state tennis.
-
Jedida Alvarez
Grandview swimming, junior
Lowering her career best by over two seconds at last week's Mukilteo Invitational in the state-meet venue in Federal Way, Alvarez took over the Valley lead in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.65. Alvarez was the CWAC league champion in the 100 fly as a freshman. Her contributions this season have also helped the Greyhounds rank third in the Valley in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.