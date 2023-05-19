Evin and Isaac Ford
East Valley track, juniors
In their first season in the sport, the Ford twins have made a significant impact in the CWAC with each winning a district title last week. Evin captured the 400 meters in 50.69 while Isaac won the long jump at 21-7 — both season bests and their fifth victory of the spring in those events. They joined forces in the relays, helping the Red Devils place second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x100, and Issac and Evin also finished 3-4 in the 200. Former soccer players, the Fords will take aim at state berths at Friday’s CWAC-GSL regional in Ephrata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.