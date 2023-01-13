Evan Benitez
Grandview wrestling, junior
After a Class 2A state runner-up medal as a sophomore at Mat Classic, Benitez is undefeated this season with a 20-0 record and four tournament titles. Staying at 126 pounds, he captured invitational titles at White River, Eisenhower and Eastmont in December and then last Saturday swept through Blackhawk tourney in Cheney with a pin, two technical falls and a 6-1 decision in the final.
-
Maddy Jewett
Naches Valley basketball, sophomore
In four games this month, the 5-foot-9 wing netted 21, 25, 35 and 22 points and her 35 on Jan. 7 is a season high for the SCAC West and was within three of tying the school record. Jewett, a second-team all-leaguer as a freshman last season, has lifted her scoring average from 15.56 last year to 21.46 through 13 games this season. She's also collected 35 rebounds in her last three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.