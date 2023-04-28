Ty Estey
Ellensburg baseball, junior
Never one to shy away from a challenge, as evidenced by his six shutout innings as a sophomore in last year's 2A state semifinals, Estey pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts on Tuesday as the Bulldogs handed a 2-1 defeat to Liberty of Issaquah, which is 13-5 and ranked No. 13 in the 3A state RPI. Estey's three-hitter back on March 25 was the lone CWAC loss for Selah, the 2A RPI leader.
-
Kambree Blair
Prosser track, senior
After all-league seasons in volleyball and basketball, Blair is showing off her jumping skills this spring, leading the Valley in the triple jump while ranking second in the long jump. At last week's Rotary Invitational on her home track, the 5-foot-11 standout won the triple jump with a career best of 35-8.25, tops in the state in Class 2A. She is closing in on a 33-year-old school record of 36-6.25.
