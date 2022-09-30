June Nemrow
Ellensburg cross country, freshman
At last week's CWAC preview meet at Ephrata, Nemrow won by five seconds to lead the sixth-ranked Bulldogs to a 43-point team victory. Two days later at the Bellevue Invitational, she was the top 2A runner in the elite flight and Ellensburg was the top 2A team in the 24-team field.
-
Adelaide Loeser
Eisenhower swimming, freshman
It's been an impressive debut season for Loeser, who lowered her Valley bests last week in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.39) and 100 butterfly (1:06.55). In the Moses Lake pentathlon she dashed 26.48 in the 50 free, and on Thursday Loeser took over the Valley lead in the 200 free.
