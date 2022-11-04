Holly Fromherz
Ellensburg cross country, senior
Named the CWAC's runner of the year, Fromherz was the league's top finisher at last week's CWAC/GSL regional and led the third-ranked Bulldogs to a 20-point victory. She's a four-year veteran of the program who was Ellensburg's No. 5 runner as a freshman on the 2019 state championship team. Last week she ran a three-mile career best of 19:01 at Apple Ridge Run.
-
Ben Pupplo
West Valley football, senior
In the Rams' 41-35 win over Moses Lake two weeks ago, Pupplo broke two school records with most receiving yardage in a game (250) while also overtaking Justin Van De Brake for the single-season record. He has since upped that total to 1,141 yards with 11 touchdowns heading into Friday's game against Chiawana. Pupplo also leads the CBBN with four interceptions on defense.
