Francisco Ayala
Ellensburg wrestling, senior
Competing on his home mats for the final time at Saturday's CWAC district tournament, Ayala will take a 39-1 record into the postseason at 160 pounds. The state's top-ranked wrestler at that weight for all classes, he is a two-time state runner-up, having placed second last year at 145 and as a freshman at 132. Ayala has won six tournament titles this season at three different weights — 152, 160 and 170.
-
Mary Jones
Eisenhower basketball senior
The Cadets' versatile scorer, who can post up and hit from beyond the arc, has scored 232 points through 16 games (14.5) and last week she was clutch in a tight game at West Valley, scoring 26 of her team's 45 points in a two-point victory. Jones, who had a 30-point game in December, was stellar in her first Ike-Davis game last month, hitting 9 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for a 23-point night at Davis.
