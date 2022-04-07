Isabela
AlvaradoEisenhower track, junior
After slashing her career best for 1,600 meters to 5:07.86 last week, Alvarado is poised to go even faster this weekend at the Arcadia Invitational in California. Since the start of her sophomore season she has won 12 straight track races of 800 meters or longer and last Saturday’s victory at the Holder Relays featured a tight duel with Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent, who was second in 5:10.33. Alvarado also runs third leg on Eisenhower’s 4x400, which at 4:12.28 leads the Valley and the CBBN.
Chase HansenDavis baseball,
junior
The Pirates are off to an 8-0 start and Hansen has contributed in many ways. Last Friday in back-to-back walk-off wins over Eisenhower, he combined with Bryan Alcazar to throw a no-hitter and was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the opener and then drew four walks in the nightcap. On Tuesday against Eastmont, Hansen pitched four innings with six strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs. Davis, ranked No. 9 in this week’s 4A state RPI, resumes the series at Eastmont on Friday.
